Blue Ridge PBS Presents Artistic Encounters

Blue Ridge PBS announces Beth Rodgers as its featured artist for Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist. The series highlights artists and invites the community to meet the individuals while seeing their works with an opportunity to acquire pieces during a reception and following exhibit held at Blue Ridge PBS. The art will remain on display for several weeks.

Rodgers loves everything whimsical, mysterious and fantastical in art. She often looks for ways to incorporate these elements into her work while attempting to bring her own interpretation, style and color to her paintings.

The reception will also feature piano music by Nathan Vasser. Both reception and exhibit are completely free of charge. However, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS is located behind Virginia Western Community College at the end of McNeil Drive. The reception will take place Thursday, June 27 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and the pieces will remain on display most weekdays, July 1 – July 12 (closed July 3rd & 4th) from 1-4 pm. Visit BlueRidgePBS.org for details.

About Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS has been serving communities of Southwest Virginia since 1967. Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of four broadcast channels: Blue Ridge PBS 15.1, Blue Ridge PBS 2 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, PBS Create 15.4, ECHO 15.5, and two channels online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming and ECHO. Blue Ridge PBS offers an array of enriching educational, informational, and cultural programming for area communities. For more information, visit our website www.BlueRidgePBS.org.