Botetourt County Fire & EMS Welcomes Mobile Generator

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is happy to announce the arrival of a new trailer-mounted, mobile generator. This large-capacity (100kW) generator comes impart by funding from a FEMA pass-through grant via the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a local Botetourt County funding match. The purpose of the new generator is to provide power support at either of the two identified shelter locations, Lord Botetourt and James River High Schools.

Courtesy of Botetourt Fire & EMS

It is imperative to have emergency power generator capabilities onsite, should there be a need for such during times of disaster. The capacity of this mobile generator can provide power to core components of either facility to maintain an open and functioning shelter.

Earlier this year, as part of the same grant award, a generator quick-connect was installed at Lord Botetourt High School to provide for a rapid connection of this mobile powerplant. In the coming months, with the support of local funding, the same type of connection will be put in place at James River High School to ensure the same quick connection capabilities are in place.

“It is great to see our Fire & EMS personnel looking for ways to increase emergency preparedness in the community. This is certainly a necessary asset to ensure we are better prepared during times of disaster,” said Dr. Richard Bailey, Chairman of Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

Courtesy of Botetourt Fire & EMS

This project has been coming for quite some time, as supply chain issues pushed the delivery of the generator back over six-months beyond when it was originally scheduling to arrive. “Ironically, the generator arrived on the second day of National Emergency Preparedness Month,” explained Emergency Manager and grant project lead Daniel Murray.

The Department encourages everyone to be prepared for disasters. This year’s preparedness month theme is A Lasting Legacy, for more information, visit Ready.gov.