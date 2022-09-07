Salem Museum's 24th Annual Ghost Walk Returns

The Salem Museum will host the 24th annual Ghost Walk in East Hill Cemetery this October.

× Expand Courtesy of the Salem Museum

East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark just once a year! The Salem Museum welcomes the living back to the cemetery once again on October 6-8! Tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours are family-friendly, fun and informative, but not scary.

Tours leave the Museum every 15 minutes from 6-8PM. Advanced tickets are recommended to reserve your preferred tour time.

A sign language interpreter will join the tour on Thursday, October 6 at 6 pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children three and younger, and available at the Salem Museum or online at SalemMuseum.org. Ticket tip! The 6:15, 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 tour times tend to be less crowded. Ghost Walk 2021 completely sold out!

Good walking shoes are recommended: this is a walking tour of just over a half-mile. As the name “East Hill” implies, the route goes up and downhill, although the walk is not strenuous, and has a number of stops along the way.

In case of rain, the event will be held inside the Museum. Masks recommendations, if any, will be based on CDC guidance on the date of the event.

The Ghost Walk is generously sponsored by Sherwood Memorial Park, BLANCO Labels, MKB Realtors, Chick-fil-A (Salem), SERVPRO, All Sports Café, and James T. Jordan, Attorney at Law.

For more information, visit SalemMuseum.org or call 540-389-6760. The Salem Museum is located at 801 E. Main Street, Salem, VA.

2022 marks the Ghost Walk’s 24th year and all proceeds benefit the Salem Museum. The event is dedicated to the memory of Joe LaRocco and Willie Robertson, who were much beloved Ghost Walk characters for many years.

About the Salem Museum & Historical Society

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, which was founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has free parking. The entrance is across from the Berglund Ford Service Entrance. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org