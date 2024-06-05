Botetourt County Launches "What's Going on in BOCO"

Botetourt County is excited to announce the launch of a new webpage dedicated to keeping residents informed about ongoing and upcoming development and construction projects within the county. “What’s Going On In BOCO” is part of the county's commitment to transparency and community engagement.

Residents can access information on current projects in various stages of approval, from authorizations granted by the Board of Supervisors through projects under construction in the county. The webpage features an interactive map along with descriptions of proposed projects. The webpage will be updated monthly to show what’s going on in BOCO.

"Our goal is to make it easier for residents to stay updated on construction projects that impact our community," said Nicole Pendleton, Director of Community Development. "We believe this webpage will enhance communication and foster a more informed and engaged citizenry. I’m very proud of our Planning Team for developing and making this tool available to the public."

Botetourt County is one of the only localities in Virginia that are making these types of strides to keep the community informed through our interactive story map. The county encourages all residents to find out what’s going on in BOCO by visiting: www.botetourtva.gov/whatsgoingoninboco.

Questions? Contact Jon McCoy at jmccoy@botetourtva.gov or call (540)928-2075.