Botetourt County Announces New Director of Parks & Recreation

Botetourt County is pleased to announce Victor Morales as the new Director of Parks & Recreation. Victor brings seven years of experience from Berry College, one of Georgia's top private colleges, where he leveraged the 27,000-acre campus to develop people through adventure. As the Director of Recreation at Berry, he provided intramural sports, personal fitness, and outdoor adventure experiences for the community.

Victor holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Environmental Studies, and Outdoor Education Leadership from Salisbury University and an MBA from Berry College.

Beyond his role in parks and recreation, Victor is a renowned trainer and consultant, traveling nationwide to manage high ropes courses, provide leadership workshops, certify instructors in First Aid/CPR/AED/BLS, and teach undergraduate Kinesiology courses.

Victor excels in facilitating skill development, having led over 5,000 hours of activities for more than 16,000 participants of all experience levels in ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking/paddleboarding, snowboarding/skiing, caving, backpacking, mountain/road biking, and more.

“I’m looking forward to the coach-player mentorships both on and off the field,” says Morales. “At the heart of it all, getting to work alongside and laugh with the Parks & Recreation and County staff is where I want to be. I can’t wait to meet the people that make up the fabric of our community and improve their quality of life through recreational activities!”

Victor’s first day in the Parks & Rec office will be June 6, 2024. Please help us welcome Victor and his family to our community!

