13th Annual Four on the 4th Race Takes Place in Vinton

Underserved youth in the Roanoke region benefit from the Boys & Girls Club Four on  the 4th race, presented by Fleet Feet. This annual 4 mile run on the 4th of July attracts over  500 runners each year. 

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia and the Town of  Vinton are excited to partner for the 13th annual Four on the 4th race presented by Fleet Feet. The Town of Vinton is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of racers to the Town on July 4th. The  event will start and finish at the Vinton War Memorial and kick off at 8:00 am. The racecourse features  a downhill start, less than 150 ft of elevation gain, and a run through picturesque downtown Vinton,  including the Vinton Farmer’s Market, newly developed Vineyard Station, and one of the locations of  the Boys & Girls Club at Vinton Baptist Church.  

The annual fundraiser benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA (BGCSWVA), which currently serves  students ages 5-18 at 10 locations in all-day summer camps at little to no cost to families. BGCSWVA  has locations in Montgomery County, Franklin County, Roanoke County, Salem City, and Roanoke  City. This race races raises over $30,000 each year to support summer programs including field trips,  academic support and mentoring, and summer meals for kids. 

“As the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, I am immensely grateful for the incredible support we  receive during the Four on the 4th event.” said Rebekah Meadows “It’s heartwarming to see our  community come together on America’s birthday to race in support of local youth.” 

Registration is open to all ages. The four-mile race will begin promptly at 8:00 am followed by a Kids  Fun Run which begins at 9:00 am. Registration is open now and will remain open until 7:30 am on  July 4th. Community members can learn more and register by visiting HERE.  

What: Boys & Girls Clubs Four on the 4th race, presented by Fleet Feet continues in the  Town of Vinton in 2024. 

When: July 4th, 2024 – race begins at 8:00 a.m. 

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Avenue Vinton, VA

Who: Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, Fleet Feet, Town of Vinton 

