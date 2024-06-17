Rocky Mount Police Department Honored with FBI-Leeda Leadership Award

The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) announced that it awarded the Rocky Mount Police Department with the FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award. The award honors the department’s successful completion of a cutting-edge leadership training program designed to strengthen public safety leadership worldwide.

The entire Command Staff of the Rocky Mount Police Department completed a comprehensive three-part leadership series. This training covers topics such as diversity and inclusion, bias, public trust, transformational leadership, social and emotional intelligence and more. The Agency Trilogy Award provides law enforcement agencies globally with the skills needed to advance their departments and the communities they serve.

“FBI-LEEDA’s training program has equipped us with essential leadership skills that will be implemented throughout the entire department,” said Chief Phillip Young, Rocky Mount Police Department. “This training will significantly contribute to our ongoing commitment to excellence, and we are excited to apply this knowledge to improve our daily service throughout the Rocky Mount community.”

Each course is specially designed to enhance law enforcement commanders of varying levels with leadership competencies to serve their agency and communities. Using a “cops teaching cops” approach, the seminar is instructed by seasoned law enforcement leaders and public safety professionals from across the country who share their strong expertise in each session.

"FBI-LEEDA is very impressed by the dedication of the Rocky Mount Police Department to earn the Agency Trilogy Award,” said Jacques S. Battiste, Executive Director of FBI-LEEDA. “By completing this training, the Rocky Mount command staff has mastered the skills needed to be successful law enforcement leaders and enhance their service to the community. Our organization is pleased to award both the department and the residents of Rocky Mount with this recognition.”

Since the inception of the Agency Trilogy Award, 134 law enforcement organizations have been awarded for excellence in leadership and completion of FBI-LEEDA's flagship courses: the Command Leadership Institute, the Supervisor Leadership Institute and the Executive Leadership Institute.

About FBI-LEEDA

FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit organization with 60,000+ members in the United States and internationally that serves the training needs of law enforcement officers and improves law enforcement management practices. FBI-LEEDA pursues educational excellence through public and private partnerships, offering more than 450 in-person training classes each year instructed by over 40 seasoned law enforcement officers. FBI-LEEDA's flagship program, the Agency Trilogy Award, consists of the Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership Institute classes tailored to various law enforcement ranks. FBI-LEEDA also offers additional educational opportunities in media and public relations, internal affairs, leadership integrity, culture and diversity and an annual training conference. Learn more at FBILEEDA.org and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X @FBILEEDA