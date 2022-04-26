Brandon Oaks Testing Serving Robot

Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community is testing a serving robot in their dining room.

In response to staffing shortages that are impacting communities all across the nation, Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community is taking action. Last week, Brandon Oaks began testing a robot server in their Independent Living Main Dining Room. Brandon Oaks is the first in the area to utilize this technology.

Partnering with Bear Robotics, a hospitality robotics company whose clients include Chili’s and Denny’s, Brandon Oaks is utilizing their Servi model. This model features 3 levels where plates can be placed and a small screen that the kitchen staff can then select which table the food is to go to. The robot has mapped the dining room out and if a path is blocked it will reroute itself to get to its destination.

Courtesy Brandon Oaks Brandon Oaks Serving Robot

“We decided to take action to address this issue, this will help our current staff and it has generated interest and conversation among residents. The reliability of this unit was highly attractive and extends our ability to provide services more efficiently,” stated Ben Burks, Brandon Oaks Executive Director.

Echoing this sentiment is Gary Ventola, CFO of Virginia Lutheran Homes, Brandon Oaks’ parent company, “Our serving robot provides us the workforce to run food and drinks to the residents table while allowing our servers to spend more time interacting and assisting with the resident requests. This is helping us provide a best dining experience for our residents. Brandon can work 12 hours long, never takes a break, and won’t call out sick. It’s the best assistant the dining team could ask for especially given the ongoing labor struggles we are having in our area.”

Residents have been so impressed by how effectively the robot works. Staff and residents are currently working on coming up with a name for Brandon Oaks’ newest staff member.

