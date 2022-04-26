Friendship Honors Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

Friendship honors volunteers for their gifts of time, talents and attention as part of National Volunteer Week.

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, honored its volunteers at a special breakfast today at the Residents’ Center, to celebrate National Volunteer Week.

“Friendship appreciates all of the time and assistance of our dedicated volunteers,” said President and CEO Joe Hoff. “We appreciate their personal commitment to serve our residents.”

Courtesy Friendship Left to Right: Louann Howell (2022 Volunteer of the Year), Joe Hoff (President and CEO of Friendship)

The volunteers were greeted by the Friendship team and served breakfast prepared by our culinary team. Volunteers also received gifts and several won door prizes.

Friendship selected 6 volunteers who are living the Friendship Values of Accountability, Compassion, Positivity, Respectfulness and Team Work, while upholding our mission of Supporting Friends by Providing Peace of Mind. The 2022 volunteer award winners are:

Accountability Award: Betty Perdue

Betty Perdue Compassion Award: Donna Hornsby

Donna Hornsby Positivity Award: Bright Aku

Bright Aku Respectfulness Award: Kathy Ruble

Kathy Ruble Team Work Award: Deron Brown

Friendship also selected one volunteer as the 2022 Volunteer of The Year. This award winner is Louann Howell who has been volunteering at Friendship since 2018. She is a very familiar face, spending her spare time volunteering at several Friendship facilities. She is a true testament to the friendship values and mission, Supporting Friends by Providing Peace of Mind. “Louann comes to Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center North (FHRC-N) several times a month, playing the Cello and bringing her Chihuahua, Sassy, for pet therapy,” said Tiffany Brown, Activities Director at FHRC-N. “The residents love to see Louann and Sassy. After each performance with her cello, Louann ends with ‘You are My Sunshine’. Not only does she brighten the resident’s day, but the staff as well.”

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at Friendship, please call 540-265-2109 or email humanresources@friendship.us for further information.

About Friendship:

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site pharmacy, salons and full-service restaurant and bar. Visit friendship.us for more information.