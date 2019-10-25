Bread-Baking Novice Finds Her Groove

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

I come from a long line of seasoned and successful bread bakers. My mom makes a sourdough bread so acclaimed by members of her church that it is used for communion and has been dubbed “Blessing Bread.” Both grandmothers were were well known for theirs, bacon-studded cornbread in an heirloom cast iron skillet for the one Southern-born and bread rolled jelly-roll fashion around a sweet poppy seed filling for the one from the North.

Sadly, bread baking has not been my forte. Yes, I've made pizza dough or a flatbread called focaccia. But for the most part, I'd purchase it from a bakery when in downtown Roanoke, or from a friend with a cooking school at Smith Mountain Lake, but never had much success, nor interest, in making my own—until this week, that is. I'm so inspired by this recipe I'm sharing that bread baking will become my next culinary adventure. I'm already planning the next endeavor.

Simple Homemade Bread

Makes one round loaf (pictured) or one long one

A fine crumb and texture, very tender bite, this bread also can be used to make focaccia or pizza crust!

Ingredients

1 envelope active quick rise yeast

1 teaspoon sugar or honey

1 cup warm water

2-3 cups of self rising flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Dried herbs of choice (rosemary and oregano)

Combine yeast, sugar (honey) and warm water in a bowl, let stand 5 minutes. Add 2 cups flour, oil and salt, plus herbs, mix for one minute. Add additional flour, if needed (I did not) until dough begins to leave the sides of the bowl and pull together. The dough will take on a shaggy appearance. Pull together and lightly knead. Do not over mix, as this will toughen the bread. Oil the dough lightly with olive oil.

Cover bowl with a clean dish towel and put in a warm place for 30 minutes to an hour until the dough has doubled in bulk. Punch dough down lightly and let stand for 10 minutes, and then shape into a loaf on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Cut slits across the top of dough with a sharp knife (this allows steam to escape during baking).

Bake at 400 degrees for 16 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

This is really nice bread. Its tenderness and fine crumb (no big holes) pleasantly surprised this novice baker. The olive oil and herbs give it a wonderful flavor. Ten minutes into baking, your kitchen will fill with the heavenly aroma of yeast and herbs.

Top focaccia (if used for that purpose) with mozzarella cheese. A Greek pizza loaded with spinach, black olives, fresh ground pepper, feta cheese and Italian cheese blends is out of this world using this crust! Or just eat it toasted and slathered with some Kerry Gold butter for breakfast—I did, and enjoyed every bite. I could have eaten the whole loaf by myself...but I did share it with my husband.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.