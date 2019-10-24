Celebrate National Chocolate Day with Local Hot Chocolate!

October 28 is National Chocolate Day. During the winter months I love hot chocolate, so I decided to celebrate by tasting as many different local hot chocolates as possible. I quickly realized that my goal was delicious but ambitious! I plan to continue my research through the holidays until January 31 which is National Hot Chocolate Day.

We have so many wonderful hot chocolates to enjoy all around Roanoke and they are made especially sweet by the baristas who served up my cups of chocolate with a smile:

Little Green Hive - Church Avenue downtown and second location in Grandin Village – They use Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. The hive also offers alternative milks – soy, almond and coconut. Rich and yummy! $2.75 for twelve ounces.

× Expand Becky Ellis Hot chocolate from Little Green Hive

Sweet Donkey Coffee – Broadway Avenue (in the South Roanoke neighborhood) – I asked if they could make a “light” hot chocolate since all of this hot chocolate “research” was breaking my diet. They were happy to oblige, making a cup of hot chocolate with skim milk and one-half the amount of chocolate syrup. We figured a twelve ounce up had 130 calories, roughly half the amount of a regular cup. They use Morin dark chocolate syrup and I sprinkled a little cinnamon on top. Delicious and delightful! $4.00 for a 12 ounce cup.

× Expand Becky Ellis Hot chocolate from Sweet Donkey Coffee

RND Coffee – Main Street (in the Wasena neighborhood)– Quaint neighborhood atmosphere to enjoy a hot beverage. Creamy, light hot chocolate with a hint of vanilla. Made with J. T. Copper Single Origin Chocolate Syrup, bottled in Floyd, Virginia, the same folks that bring us Red Rooster Coffee. $3.50 for a 12 ounce cup.

× Expand Becky Ellis Hot chocolate from RND Coffee

Champloo Dessert Shop - Tanglewood Mall and South College Avenue, Salem – Traditional rich hot chocolate made with Hershey’s chocolate syrup. Tastes like melted ice cream! $3 for a 10 ounce cup. I think this hot chocolate would be a favorite for children.

× Expand Becky Ellis Hot chocolate from Champloo

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea – Starkey Road, Downtown Roanoke and Salem – Traditional hot cocoa made with Hershey’s cocoa powder and sugar mixture. The barista asked me if I’d like whipped cream and my answer was “YES!!!”$2.75 for a 12 ounce cup.

× Expand Becky Ellis Hot chocolate from Mill Mountain Coffee

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.