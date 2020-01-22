Carilion Hits Level 1 Pediatric

Carilion has reached yet another significant designation for one of its hospitals.

The Carilion Children’s Hospital, which is situated within Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in South Roanoke, has been designated as this region’s first Level 1 program for pediatric patients. The designation leaves Carilion Children’s Hospital as one of three Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Centers in Virginia and the only one west of Richmond.

Level 1 Trauma Centers provide comprehensive services in the care of injured patients throughout their hospitalization and recovery, including rehabilitation.

The designation points to the work and specialized expertise that “has already been a part of Carilion Children’s,” according to a press release. Part of the designation also includes preventing deaths and injuries through Carilion’s work with Safe Kids Southwest Virginia.

Carilion recently announced that it will greatly expand its children’s services, leasing the old J.C. Penney’s space 150,000-square-foot space at Tanglewood Mall. Many pediatric services will be centrally located at Tanglewood Mall. The new facility will employ 200 people and is expected to bring 500 people to the Tanglewood facility a day. Anticipated cost is $30 million.

