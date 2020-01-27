Super Snacks For The Super Bowl

× Expand Becky Ellis

The Super Bowl would not be nearly as super without the salty, crunchy and spicy snacks to go with our sudsy hoppy beverages! Here are some of my favorites – all that can be made ahead of time so you can relax and enjoy the big game:

Double Ranch Bacon Potato Wedges

Two ranch dips are used to make these crispy flavorful potato wedges! Double the recipe for a big crowd.

The potato wedges can be placed in the ranch dip mix a day ahead, covered in the refrigerator. Crisp and crumble bacon and grate the cheese a day ahead and mix up the Red Hot Ranch Dip a day ahead too.

Makes 32 wedges.

4 medium-size russet potatoes

1 cup olive oil mayonnaise

1 ounce package dry Ranch dressing and dip mix

15 slices pre-cooked bacon, crisped in microwave, crumbled (add more bacon if you’d like!)

1 cup finely grated sharp Cheddar cheese

Scrub potatoes under running water and dry with a clean towel. Cut potatoes in half, and then cut each half into 4 wedges.

Place olive oil mayonnaise and Ranch dressing mix in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Place potato wedges in mayonnaise mixture and toss to cover the potatoes with the mayonnaise mixture. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to bake.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly spray baking sheet (make sure the baking sheet has sides to avoid any fat dripping in oven) with vegetable spray. Place potato wedges on baking sheet, separating so the wedges don’t touch each other. Sprinkle with grated Cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. Bake for 25 minutes (watch carefully so they do not burn), rotating baking sheet once during baking.

Red Hot Ranch Dip (optional)

.87 ounce package Frank’s Red Hot Ranch Dip Seasoning Mix (Available at Starkey Road Food Lion. Hidden Valley Spicy Ranch Dressing and Dip Mix may be substituted.)

16 ounces sour cream

Place sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add Frank’s Red Hot Ranch Dip Seasoning Mix and stir until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve potato wedges warm with Red Hot Ranch Dip on the side for dipping.

Tailgate Chili and Cornbread Mason Jars

Make these snacks the morning of the game and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Chili with beans

Cornbread, crumbled into medium size chunks

Sour Cream

Cheddar Cheese, finely grated

Chopped Green Onions

Fill mason jars ¼ full with chili. Top with crumbled cornbread, then cheddar cheese and another layer of chili and cornbread and more cheese. Press down lightly and top with a dollop or two of sour cream and sprinkle with chopped green onions. Place tops on mason jars and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Spicy Veggie Dip

16 ounces sour cream

1.4 ounce package Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix

2 tablespoons Clark and Hopkins Quintana Roo Pepper Sauce

Red and yellow bell pepper strips, cucumber slices, carrot and celery sticks and jicama sticks for serving

Place sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add vegetable soup mix and pepper sauce. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables for dipping.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.