Carole Edwards and Friends Playing Ensemble's 50th Anniversary

A very special weekend of music is coming to Botetourt County! Carole Edwards and Friends will be playing their annual piano ensemble on March 25th and 26th at the Glebe. This will be the 50th anniversary of the ensemble, something Carole never dreamed would happen.

“When I started this ensemble, I thought it would just be a one-time 'studio' housewarming for a new studio I had built. There was never even a plan for another year! And here we are, 50 years later, still playing and sharing our love of music through our grand pianos!” says 84-year-old Edwards. “This will be our first full concert since the COVID-19 pandemic, and we can’t wait to open the doors for our community to stop by and enjoy an afternoon of music all while raising money for St. Jude’s!”

There will be a dress rehearsal on Friday, March 24th at 10:30 am and the concerts will take place on Saturday, March 25th at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th at 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free but reservations are required. Contact Carole at (540) 591-2465 or email carolejackie13@gmail.com to secure your spot.

The group also wants to give back to the community. Donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be accepted at the event. Since 2018 they have raised over $9,000 for charities like the Alzheimer’s Association, REACH and St. Francis Service Dogs. Last year alone the group raised over $2,300 for Tunnel to Towers, an organization supporting the brave FDNY firefighters that answered the call on 9/11/01.

A reception will follow both weekend performances. The Glebe is located at 200 The Glebe Boulevard in Daleville, VA.