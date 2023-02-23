Showtimers Community Theatre Presents "Echoes"

Two young people build a paradise of happiness in an asylum, only to have it shattered by the intrusion of the outside world.

× Expand Sarah Anglim

Showtimers Community Theatre is pleased to present its production of Echoes, by N. Richard Nash. Two young people build a paradise of happiness in an asylum, only to have it shattered by the intrusion of the outside world. As they struggle to determine the difference between illusion and reality, their effort is lightened by shared love and pretend games.

Directed by Sally Miller, the production features Betsy Quillen, Anthony Maranto, and Ethan Kring. The production is supported by Stage Manager Ashleigh Benois, along with the collaboration of the design team including Jessie McKeon, Cole Schraitle, Jamie Stewart, and Corey Stewart.

Who: Showtimers Community Theatre

What: Echoes

When: February 23-26, March 2-5, 2023 (Thursday-Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm)

Where: 2067 McVitty Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24018

Price: Adults - $14, Students - $7

Contacts:

Corey M Stewart - Box Office Manager boxoffice@showtimers.org;

Deena Sasser, Publicity Chair dsasser@showtimers.org 404-759-7340,

Producer Jamie Stewart jstewart@showtimers.org 504-722-3322

2067 McVitty Rd / PO Box 21226 / Roanoke, VA 24018 / (540)774-2660 / boxoffice@showtimers.org