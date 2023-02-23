Support Blue Ridge Literacy by Playing Scrabble

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge Literacy BRL offers a variety of programs to help Roanoke area individuals improve their literacy and life skills.

On Thursday, April 20, Roanoke based Blue Ridge Literacy will host its annual Scrabble tournament and fundraiser. Since BRL began, the nonprofit has become a vital part of the community says executive director, Ahoo Salem.

“In 1985, two local librarians saw the need for area adults to improve their literacy skills and thus better be prepared to achieve their life goals,” Salem says. “Since that time, the demographics of the area changed, and beginning with the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, we saw a need for English services for adults from other parts of the world.

“Now, we also serve about 300 hundred learners representing over 40 countries. An important part of our services is working with adults who have come to Roanoke from all over the world and are now eligible to become American citizens.”

For example, continues Salem, BRL offers three citizenship classes. The Intermediate/ Advanced U.S. Citizenship Preparation involves adults who already possess some English skills, have lived in America long enough to qualify for citizenship, and are preparing to take a test on their civics knowledge.

A second class, Beginner-level EL/ Civics, is for adults who need to improve their English literacy skills and who possibly would like to become citizens in the future. Of these three classes, this is the only one where participants have to attend in person.

Additionally, continues Salem, BRL offers a U.S. Citizenship Study Group class where participants are in the final stages of preparing for citizenship. Those students have to study the answers to 100 questions about civics as a preparation for taking a test on 10 of those topics.

Salem adds that BRL also offers three one-on-one tutoring programs. One is for native born Americans and immigrants who just want to improve their basic literacy skills. A second is English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). These individuals often come from countries that speak multiple languages. And a third tutoring program is for people preparing for their citizenship test.

Other classes and tutoring are constructed on the needs of the community. For example,

BRL’s English and health literacy and English and digital literacy classes help individuals learn more about how the American healthcare system functions and how to apply for jobs and access their bank accounts online.

“Our Scrabble tournament is our major fund raiser of the year,” Salem concludes. “Of course, we also welcome donations from organizations and individuals.”

Cheryl Manning of Roanoke regularly participates in the tournament.

“I’ve been an avid Scrabble player for over 60 years and have contributed to various charitable organizations for over 30 years,” she says. “From the first time I learned of and participated in the annual BRL Scrabble Tournament, I knew I had found a non-profit where I could combine two things I am passionate about: Scrabble and helping others.”

For more information: blueridgeliteracy.org, 540-265-9339.