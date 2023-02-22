Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Welcomes Chief People Officer

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys welcomes Rachel Putman as Chief People Officer effective February 20, 2023. In this role, Putman joins Goodwill’s Executive Leadership Team and will lead Mission Services and Organizational Development which includes Human Resources, Employee Engagement, and Learning & Development.

Courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Rachel Putman as Chief People Officer of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Putman had most recently been with Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands in South Carolina for eight years where she served as their Vice President of Mission and People. In that role, she was responsible for strategic leadership of Mission Services, Human Resources, and Learning & Development. She also served as the organization’s Chief Compliance Officer and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive Sponsor. Putman is known as a transformative leader throughout the Goodwill network.

“We are excited to welcome Rachel Putman to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and our journey to help people achieve their fullest potential by empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities,” states Richmond Vincent, President & CEO. “Rachel has relocated from Greenville, South Carolina to the Roanoke Valley. We welcome her experience within the Goodwill network and her strategic mindset and strong track record for building high-performing company culture and teams.”

Putman holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from Newberry College. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management from Webster University. Putman also completed the Executive Development Program through Goodwill Industries International.

About Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Our vision to eliminate poverty is fueled by our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Your donations and shopping allow Goodwill® to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to help people achieve their fullest potential. Visit goodwillvalleys.com for more information.