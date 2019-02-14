× Expand Becky Ellis

Looking for a new adventure? Celebrate National Drink Wine Day on February 18, 2019. Try these tips as you swirl and sip the lovely libation in your glass:

1. Keep a wine journal and take photos of your favorite wine labels so you won’t forget that special bottle.

2. Get to know your local wine merchant. They will help you choose wines that suit your palate. Many wine shops offer wine tastings too.

3. Place your wine bottle in a paper bag in order to blind taste it. Ask friends to bring their own bagged bottle of wine to your tasting. To avoid over complicating the process, each wine should be made of only one predominant grape. With repetition of these wine tastings you will find yourself developing a mental rolodex of nuances in the wines.

4. Choose a wine region and prepare a wine tasting dinner with wines just from that region. Spanish tapas with Rioja and Albariño; Thai cuisine with Gewürztraminer and off-dry German Riesling; Pasta (red sauce) with Valpolicella, and Chianti Classico, (white sauce) buttery Chardonnay and Soave.

5. Pick up a copy of What to Drink with What You Eat and Food Lover’s Guide to Wine. These are excellent wine reference books that take much of the guess work out of deciding which wine to serve with food at your next dinner party.

6. This is the perfect day to break out of your wine routine. Try a wine that is new to you.

Love Pinot Grigio? Serve Albariño, a crisp white wine from Spain. Is Chardonnay your favorite? Try a Chenin Blanc for a crisp bright jewel in your glass. Prefer a nice grassy New Zealand Savignon Blanc? Sip on its California cousin or its French cousin, one of which is Sancerre.

Rosé is your favorite wine? Pop open a bottle of sparkling rosé.

7. Don’t limit your wine adventure to just one day. Celebrate throughout the year on these special days:

May 21 – National Chardonnay Day

May 25 – National Wine Day

August 4 – National White Wine Day

August 18 – National Pinot Noir Day

August 28 – National Red Wine Day

October 20 – Global Champagne Day

December 31 – National Champagne Day

…and the list goes on!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.