Celebrate National Electrical Safety Month with These Tips

Sponsored Content

× Expand Courtesy of Southern Home Trust Services

In addition to celebrating our mothers and honoring the country’s fallen heroes, May has also been set aside as a time to highlight the benefit of electrical safety.

Electricity is one of mankind’s most useful inventions. Without it, we couldn’t have developed many of the innovative and lifesaving products and services we’ve created since its invention. It’s brought light, heat, air conditioning and entertainment into our homes, making our existence much easier.

But, it can also bring with it serious hazards that can threaten our well-being and even our lives.

According to statistics from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), many of the nation’s 160,000 electrical home fires could be prevented if consumers simply took the time to correct common hazards. The CPSC also notes about 400 people are shocked or electrocuted at home each year resulting in about 200 deaths. Of those incidents, about 10% of all at-home electrocutions are caused by large appliances.

Most electrical fires start as a result of bad electrical wiring, misuse of heating equipment or malfunctioning appliances like dryers, stoves and other large appliances. Other fires are caused by bad cords and faulty outlets.

That’s why homeowners should use May as a time to consider the following tips for making sure their homes are safe from these burning issues:

Have an electrical inspection. Most people have an inspection done when they’re considering a home purchase. But, if your home is more than 50 years old or you don’t know the state of your electrical system, having an inspection is a good way to see where your wiring stands. Consider whole-home surge protection. While you can protect each outlet with individual outlet surge protection strips, you can protect all your electrical equipment with whole-home surge protection. These devices attach to your main circuit box and protect all your expensive computer and electrical equipment from both exterior and interior electrical surges. Be careful with electrical cords. If a cord is frayed or damaged, replace it. Don’t run extension cords under the carpet or rugs and don’t use extension cords as a permanent outlet. Regularly check the cords on computer equipment and large home appliances to ensure they aren’t damaged. Check your smoke detectors. Make a habit of checking on your fire alarms’ batteries at least twice a year. Many people remind themselves to check their alarms when they’re resetting their clocks during our bi-annual time changes. Don’t overload outlets. Even if you’re using a power strip, try to avoid filling it up with cords. If your outlets are overheating or you smell burning, unplug all items immediately and call a professional electrician to test and replace the outlet. Childproof your home. If you have small children living in the home or visiting regularly, it’s best to put safety caps into all unused outlets. You should also tell children they should not touch an outlet. When in doubt, call the electrician. If you smell burning, see scorch markets on an outlet, notice flickering lights or see signs of corrosion on your circuit breaker box, it’s time to call in the experts. Don’t leave an electrical problem to chance.

So, in between toasting Mom and honoring our fallen heroes, take some time to check the state of your home’s electrical wiring, appliances and cords. It could save your life.

Ted Puzio is founder and CEO of Southern Trust Home Services in Roanoke, Virginia. Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners throughout southern Virginia. Southern Trust is the recipient of the 2017 Contractor of the Year award, was named to the exclusive Inc. 5000 list in 2022 and has received several local and regional honors for their home service work.