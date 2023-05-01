A Savory and Sweet Dream Team

A new partnership with Jessie’s Bakery brings new sweet treats and baking workshops to The Soup Shop.

× Expand Courtesy of The Soup Shop Susan Huff, owner of The Soup Shop and Jessie Benson, owner of Jessie's Bakery

Copper Hill’s The Soup Shop has been dishing up soups, salads, sandwiches and more made using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients since they first opened their doors in 2022, and now, a new partnership is adding a little something sweet to their menu.

Jessie Benson, owner of Jessie’s Bakery and Susan Huff, owner of The Soup Shop first met five years ago and immediately bonded over their love of all things local. Benson moved out of the Floyd area for a while, but when she returned, Huff was ecstatic and suggested that Benson begin selling her baked goods at The Soup Shop. Agreeing to the partnership was an easy yes.

“We share the same dedication to quality and community,” says Benson. “We love to support local growers and makers, and we love feeding people from our heart.”

Courtesy of The Soup Shop The new baking workshops will be led by Benson and take place at The Soup Shop on select Saturdays.

Huff says she couldn’t imagine there being a better complement to her shop’s specialty offerings. “[Jessie’s] work is true art and fit[s] perfectly into our plans for the shop!”

While The Soup Shop has cosmic cookies, gluten-free coconut macaroons and a few other sweet treats on their menu, Benson brings delicious cake, cupcake, pastry and new cookie options to the table. These include community favorites like her Santiago Almond Cake, Triple Layer Chocolate Cake and Creamy Carrot Cake. Benson’s offerings are ever-changing, so visitors are sure to find a new favorite each time they stop by The Soup Shop.

Benson will also be leading baking classes at The Soup Shop, starting with one centered on making delicious pie crusts. The workshop costs $10 and will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. To RSVP, contact Susan Huff at Susan.Huff@icloud.com or call her shop at 727-902-0453.

But Huff and Benson’s favorite part of this new arrangement? Being able to follow their own passions while working together to support and serve their community. “Real food [and] local love,” says Huff. “Our hearts are full!”

The exciting changes at The Soup Shop are happening just in time for their one-year anniversary celebration. They are commemorating the occasion with a two-day, Cinco de Mayo-themed party on May 5 and 6. Be sure to stop by, enjoy an array of yummy samples and check out products from the local vendors that will be in attendance.

To learn more about The Soup Shop, visit their website at floydsoup.com or check out their Facebook page. Follow Jessie’s Bakery on Facebook to learn more about current offerings and stay up to date on the variety of baked goods available at The Soup Shop each week.