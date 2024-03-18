Celebrate the Grand Opening of Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds

× Expand Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds

Welcome to Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds, where fashion meets sustainability! Established in 2023 by two passionate owners, Tim and Zach, our thrift store is more than just a shopping destination—it's a commitment to a greener future.

Expand Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds

GRAND OPENING PROMO!

Bring us a bag of clothing or shoes, such as tops, bottoms, jackets, hats, bags, accessories or any other gently used clothing, and get a $10 GIFT CERTIFICATE on your next purchase.

Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds supplies you with your everyday needs from your favorite brands such as American Eagle, Aerie, Forever 21, Ellen Tracy, Angie, Mall Brands, Marshalls Brands and more.

Everyday Pricing: Every week we will have one color for 50% OFF & one color for $0.99!

This location will have an exclusive section of our consignment/ Online chain Timothy Head Clothing Studios which will supply you with your favorite luxury and higher-end brands at MAJOR discounts off retail pricing! We’re talking 70-90% OFF designer brands! Brands such as Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Madewell, Zara, Everlane, Hunter Bell and More.

Everyday Pricing: Timothy Head Clothing Studios Items are ALWAYS 50% OFF the already low ticketed price!

Grand Opening of Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds!!!

Where: 179 2nd Ave Cloverdale, VA 24077

When: Saturday, March 23rd 2024 10 AM-4PM

About Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds:

Tim & Zach moved back to the Roanoke/ Botetourt area to bring a sustainable and low-cost option for clothing to Zach’s hometown. At Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds, we pride ourselves on being a sustainable company dedicated to keeping clothes out of landfills. Tim and Zach's vision was to create a space that not only offers affordable and stylish clothing but also contributes to a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

As avid advocates for the environment, our founders believe in the power of reusing and repurposing fashion. By carefully curating a diverse selection of high-quality pre-loved items, we invite you to discover unique pieces that not only express your individuality but also support the planet. Every garment in our store has a story to tell, and by choosing to shop with us, you become a part of the sustainable fashion movement.

Join Tim and Zach on their mission to reduce textile waste and make conscious choices that benefit both your wardrobe and the environment. Step into Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds and experience the joy of sustainable fashion. Our store is not just a place to shop; it's a community that values the beauty of second-hand treasures and the positive impact we can collectively make on the planet.

Thank you for supporting our journey towards a more sustainable and stylish world! Learn more on their website HERE.