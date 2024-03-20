Virginia Western Welcomes Bernadette Battle as New Associate Vice President of Student Affairs

Her extensive experience in community college leadership will help students thrive.

Bernadette "Bern" Battle joins Virginia Western as the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs.

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce that Bernadette “Bern” Battle has joined the College as Associate Vice President of Student Affairs. With over two decades of experience in higher education, Battle has consistently demonstrated her commitment to student success and community engagement.

Battle has held key leadership positions at two Virginia Community College System institutions, Reynolds Community College and Southside Virginia Community College, where she spearheaded initiatives to promote student engagement, retention and academic success. With a diverse skill set encompassing strategic planning, capacity building and data analytics, she is poised to make significant contributions to Virginia Western's student affairs division.

“I am deeply honored to join the Virginia Western community and collaborate with faculty, staff, and students to advance our shared mission of academic excellence and student success," said Battle. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to create innovative solutions that empower our students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom."

As Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, Battle will oversee a wide range of student support services, including the Hall Associates Career Center, Trio Pathways program, intervention services, financial aid and records, retention and student success, enrollment and academic advisement, and student engagement programs. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the student experience and fostering a vibrant and inclusive campus community at Virginia Western.

“This position demonstrates our commitment to student success, and Bernadette Battle is uniquely qualified for the job,” said Virginia Western President Robert Sandel. “With her depth of service in the Virginia Community College System, she keenly understands the community college experience. We at Virginia Western are impressed by the impact of her initiatives at previous institutions, and we are so fortunate to have her here.”

Bernadette Battle's commitment to service is underscored by her involvement in elected and appointed positions, as well as her participation in numerous professional affiliations and committees. She has received several prestigious awards and accolades recognizing her leadership and contributions to higher education. She brings both passion and expertise to her role on the Virginia State Historical Records Advisory Board, where she is currently serving her third term under the guidance of three Virginia governors.

Battle holds a Master of Counseling from Virginia State University and has completed coursework toward an Ed.D. in Community College Leadership. She and her husband, Preston Battle III, have successfully raised a son and daughter, both of whom are community college dual enrollment graduates who later graduated from Virginia Tech.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.