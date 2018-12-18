Celebrating National Sangria Day

× Expand Becky Ellis

National Sangria Day – December 20, 2018

Did you know that up until 2008 it was illegal to serve sangria in Virginia because of an antiquated law that prohibited mixing wine or beer with spirits? The law was written in 1934 just after Prohibition ended and was thankfully repealed in 2008 by the Virginia General Assembly. So now we can celebrate Sangria Day without fear of repercussions.

So let’s start celebrating! Although we usually associate sangria with the warm weather months, it is equally as delicious in the fall (apple cider sangria) and winter (cranberry sangria). The first day of winter is on December 21 so it is the perfect time to make a big pitcher of Winter Rosé Sangria. The layers of cranberry, raspberry and peach in this sangria only get better as it sits in the refrigerator.

Winter Rosé Sangria

1 pitcher

6 ounces fresh raspberries

1 bottle chilled rosé wine

12 ounce container cranberry raspberry frozen concentrated juice cocktail

½ can (use the empty juice can) Grand Marnier raspberry peach liqueur

1 can rosé cava or Korbel sparkling rosé

1 small Fiji apple, cored and chopped into little pieces (do not peel the apple)

1 lime sliced

Garnish: lime slices

Place raspberries in a pitcher and add a little of the rosé wine. Using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon, muddle the raspberries with the wine. Add the rest of the wine to the pitcher along with the cranberry raspberry frozen concentrated juice cocktail, raspberry peach liqueur, sparking cava or rosé. Stir to combine all ingredients. Add chopped apple and lime slices. Stir the sangria then cover the top of the pitcher with plastic wrap. Place pitcher in refrigerator and chill several hours or overnight. Serve in festive glasses with a lime slice garnish.

Tips to make delightful rosé sangria:

~Choose wine that is fruity but dry.

~Wine is an important ingredient in sangria so choose wine that you would enjoy drinking on its own.

~Make sangria a day ahead of when you are going to serve it so that the flavors in the sangria can meld.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.