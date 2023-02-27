Celebrating Women in March

× Expand Courtesy of The Grandin Theatre

March is Women’s History Month in the United States and International Women’s Day falls on March 8th. Since 1995, a series of annual proclamations by U.S. presidents have designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

International Women's Day is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while also marking a call to action for gender parity. Mark the day by celebrating women's achievements, raising awareness about women's equality, or fundraising for women-focused charities.

To help you join the celebration, we’ve pulled together a list of local and virtual celebrations and events to honor Women’s History Month.

Women’s Leadership Workshop with The Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Saturday, March 4th, 2023 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Shenandoah Club

Join us for a morning of training and empowerment with Abrina Schnurman, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute. This event is open to all women leaders in the Roanoke Valley. Visit here to register for the workshop.

Art History Proseminar Public Lecture Series: Tatiana Flores

Monday, March 6, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Innovators in Visual Culture: Tatiana Flores, professor of art history and Latino and Caribbean studies and director of the Center for Women in the Arts and Humanities, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey presents “Reir por no llorar: Black Humor in Contemporary Venezuelan Feminist Art.”

The Grandin Theatre is celebrating women’s month with a free viewing each week.

Every Tuesday in March, 7 p.m.

Movie Schedule:

March 7th North Country

March 14th Maiden

March 21st Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce 1080 Bruxelles

March 28th Obvious Child

Women's Day Celebration hosted by Latinas Network at Rodeo Chico, Daleville

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6 PM - 8:30 PM

Latinas Network is a local nonprofit focused on connecting the Latina community to resources through education, mentorship, and advocacy. Register Here

FemCity Roanoke 6th Anniversary

Monday, March 13, 2023 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

FemCity Roanoke is a women’s business community that meets monthly in person and virtually for business, professional, and personal development. Celebrate Women’s History Month and FemCity’s 6th birthday at the iconic, historical venue, The Train Station. Registration is required. Email roanoke@femcity.com for details.

Roanoke Professional Women’s Network for Good (RPWNG) Gather and Grant Event

Thursday March 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

RPWNG is a new membership based giving circle. Members make donations quarterly and pool funds to make donations to a local non profit. The Gather and Grant Event is an opportunity for 3 non profits, nominated by members, to present information about their cause. You must be a member to nominate and vote, but anyone is able to attend the event to learn more about the giving circle. Learn More

Equip Women’s Conference

Saturday, March 18, 2023 8:30-2 p.m.

Come join women from all over Virginia for a FREE one day conference! We will hear from guest speakers Lexi Shipp and Dolly Mink from the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia. We will have a great time of worship and fellowship, as well as opportunities to learn from other women during breakout sessions. Register here

Women’s Health and Resource Fair by the Virginia Department of Health

Saturday, March 18, 2023 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event will feature educational sessions on infant sleep safety and opioid reversal, STI/STD screenings, Women owned businesses, giveaways and refreshments. Learn more

The Roanoker Women's Conference: RECLAIM

Thursday, March 23, 2023 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We're inspiring women to rise above the clouds of insecurity and unease caused by the pandemic, redeem their power, restore hope and reap the tools and information they can apply to their life and work.

Join The Roanoker Magazine’s Inaugural Women’s Conference: RECLAIM, as we join the world for Women’s History Month, in Celebrating the Women Who Tell Our Stories. We invite you to join us for a day of restoration, hope, empowerment and reconnection with your peers, colleagues and the community. The conference features 7 speakers, workshops and a special Reconnect Panel lunch at The Center in the Square’s Rooftop. Learn more and register here

The Pink Rose: Women’s History Month at Gainsboro Library

March 30th, 6-7:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate womanhood and discuss how the standards of beauty have changed over the years. Event Information

Women’s Month has historically represented Virginia Tech’s broad commitment to celebrating diverse and inclusive communities. To honor this ongoing commitment, the Women’s Month 2023 calendar highlights programs and events aligned with the Virginia Tech Principles of Community. Women's Month 2023 Calendar of Programs and Events | Women’s Center at Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech (vt.edu)

Multiple Dates and Programs

