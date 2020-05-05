Celebration Salsa!

Cinco de Mayo is one of my favorite times of celebration. Mostly because I love Mexican food! Traditionally we celebrate this fun holiday out on the town with friends. This year we will still have lots of fun, staying at home, making festive nachos in our family kitchen.

Another reason to celebrate – May is National Salsa Month! This Fire-roasted Cherry Tomato Salsa is better than any salsa you’ll find in a jar…

× Expand Becky Ellis Fire-roasted Cherry Tomato Salsa

Ultimate Veggie Sheet Pan Nachos

Fire-roasted Cherry Tomato Salsa:

2 teaspoons olive oil

9 ounces cherry tomatoes

1 shallot, peeled and chopped

½ teaspoon onion powder

6 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped jalapeno pepper

¼ teaspoon cumin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Line a baking pan with aluminum foil. Brush with olive oil. Place cherry tomatoes, shallot, garlic cloves and jalapeno pepper on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with onion powder, cumin and lightly sprinkle with salt and a good grind of freshly ground pepper. Place pan under oven broiler for 5 minutes. Stir the tomatoes around on the pan and return to broiler for another 5 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Place tomato mixture in a blender and quickly blend just enough to combine all of the ingredients. The mixture should be a little chunky. Place salsa in a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Nacho Topping:

2 ears fresh corn

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

6 red, yellow and orange mini bell peppers, chopped into small pieces

1 cup canned black beans, rinsed

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Sour Cream

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Green onions, chopped

Tortilla Chips (I like Xochitl thin and crispy tortilla chips for this recipe.)

Cook corn in boiling water until tender. Cool. Remove corn kernels from cob and place in a bowl. Pour lime juice over corn. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate.

Line a 9”x13” sheet pan with aluminum foil. Cover pan with tortilla chips. Sprinkle black beans and bell pepper pieces. Top with shredded cheddar cheese. Dollop fire-roasted cherry tomato salsa over the cheese. Place corn down the center of the nachos. Place under oven broiler until cheese is melted, turning the pan once during broiling. Remove from oven and place small dollops of sour cream over the nachos. Sprinkle with cilantro and sliced green onions. Serve immediately.

× Expand Becky Ellis Ultimate Veggie Sheet Pan Nachos

Here’s another one of my favorite recipes using a festive local salsa – Gunther’s Salsa made in Richmond.

Pepper Jack Salsa Verde Dip

4 ounces cream cheese

¾ pound good quality Pepper Jack cheese (It is worth it to visit the deli counter to get the best quality Pepper Jack cheese for this recipe. I like Murray’s Pepper Jack cheese.)

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Gunther’s Salsa Verde (available at the Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op)

Place cream cheese in saucepan and melt and stir over low heat. Once the cream cheese begins to melt, add the pepper jack cheese and continue to heat and stir until cheese is melted. Add sour cream and salsa verde, stirring to combine all ingredients. Remove dip from heat and allow to cool. Place in a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with Lime Tostitos Tortilla Chips.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.