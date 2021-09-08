Center in the Square's Blue Ridge Nightmares Haunts Roanoke

Center in the Square's newest year-round attraction, Blue Ridge Nightmares, will transform a warehouse into several scenes highlighting downtown Roanoke.

× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy Center in the Square × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy Center in the Square × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy Center in the Square × 4 of 4 Expand Courtesy Center in the Square Prev Next

Center in the Square's newest attraction is hoping to give you nightmares – of the Blue Ridge kind.

After seeing how much support Center in the Square received with its winter event with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, "Illuminights," the board began searching for other ways to feature events that bring friends and families together to create lasting memories. In addition to extending Center in the Square's legacy, these kinds of events create revenue needed to support all of the buildings it gifts to other regional nonprofits.

"It just so happened that one of its [Center in the Square's] board members crossed paths with Hollywood and New York Creative Director, Anthony Giordano, [who was] looking to relocate to Roanoke," explains Director of Institutional Advancement Tara Marciniak.

Giordano had previously created a haunted attraction in New Jersey. Working together to develop a new attraction in Roanoke appealed to both, Giordano and Center in the Square have created Blue Ridge Nightmares, transforming a 60,000-square-foot warehouse into several scenes highlighting and recreating some of the most iconic features and buildings from Downtown Roanoke.

Real vintage pieces from some of Roanoke’s business are being used to give a hauntingly nostalgic feeling to this attraction. Additionally, each themed area has its own ghastly creatures with actors who are artistically created and trained to help patrons feel immersed in the varying scenes.

Scare actors are trained to use acting skills to create a theatrical experience for guests, rather than just shouting lines like, “get out " or "boo.” All actors will be properly coached and trained to keep the themed experience as authentic as possible. They're still looking for great talent to join their team. For anyone interested, visit their website at: Blue Ridge Nightmares (centerinthesquare.org) to learn more about the available positions and to see when casting calls are being scheduled.

Blue Ridge Nightmares won't just be an October Halloween attraction, either. Aside from the artistic, haunting space being utilized for spectacular private events, it will be a haunted building throughout the year! Guests can experience Valentine's Day or the Roanoke Wine Festival in new ways at Blue Ridge Nightmares – with a haunted twist!

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens on October 1st, and will be open every Thursday trough Sunday evening of the entire month. For those seeking a "not so scary" experience, they can enjoy the Behind the Scenes Matinee Tour every Saturday and Sunday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. to learn how props and scenes were created, enjoy a STEAM demonstration with Kids Square and participate in a unique trick-or-treating experience.

Interested in seeing your business incorporated into the latest memory-making experience in Roanoke? Contact tmarciniak@centerinthesquare.com to learn more.

More information, including specific hours of operation and tickets, can be found on their website at Blue Ridge Nightmares (centerinthesquare.org)