Sugar Magnolia Celebrates New Roanoke Location

Sugar Magnolia is the kind of shop that makes you feel really good just walking in the door. Owners Michelle and Tom Raub, along with the “Sugar Crew” greet everyone with smiles.

Becky Ellis Michelle and Tom Raub, owners of Sugar Magnolia.

One side of the shop is filled with delightfully colorful gifts galore, seasonal home décor, a bounty of greeting cards for every occasion and fun festive women’s accessories and jewelry.

On the other side is where you will find strawberry cheesecake, ultimate peanut butter brownie, mousse tracks plus many more flavors of decedent ice cream (new flavors are added every season). The shop is conveniently located in the Townside Festival Shopping Center on Franklin Road (near Montano’s Restaurant).

I recently visited this trendy shop to do a little gift shopping, followed by a flight of ice cream. The flight is the perfect way to taste several of their magical ice creams, so fun to share. To me, the combination of gift shopping and ice cream is irresistible!

As we approach the fall and winter holidays, Sweet Magnolia is the place to find the perfect gift for someone special. Michelle likes to design their stores (they have a second location on Main Street in Blacksburg) so that the customer has an all-around pleasant shopping experience, not merely another shopping trip. One of the things I like best about this shop is that I can purchase a gift that they put in a pretty Sugar Magnolia bag with colorful tissue, get a lovely gift card, pick up a fanciful piece of jewelry (for me!) and enjoy some chocolates or ice cream all in one place.

Did you know they are the exclusive source for Nora Fleming stoneware? Platters, plates and table accessories that are made to be decorated with colorful “minis” for all seasons and occasions. Perfect for housewarming, bridal shower and holiday gift giving.

I am a girlie girl and I love Lillie Pulitzer. Sugar Magnolia devotes an entire wall to these lovely items celebrating Palm Beach colors – totes, journals, pens and travel cases to name just a few. And speaking of colorful totes, they carry the Consuela brand. These beautiful bags are truly works of art.

Becky Ellis Sugar Magnolia employee Reggie shows off a delicious ice cream treat.

When you walk in the shop you’ll notice seasonal displays. Mud Pie dough bowl candles (the pretty wooden bowls can be used as a decorative vessel after burning the candle), perky pumpkin pillows along with fall themed plates and platters are currently on display.

As the weather gets chillier, we will all be hankering for hot chocolate. Michelle and Tom shared with me that at the end of October they will offer a HOT CHOCOLATE BAR! Five flavors of hot chocolate and 8 – 10 toppings to choose from.

You will want to visit Sugar Magnolia to see for yourself what all the buzz is about. If you are looking for a delightful shopping experience you will find this shop to be a very special treat!

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @cocktails_w_bubblybee.