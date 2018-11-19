× Expand Rebecca Jackson

The Smith Mountain Lake Model Railroad Group's annual Charity Chug to benefit Lake Christian Ministries is set for one day this year, December 8, and in one main location, Trinity Ecumenical Church. In addition to the church, located on Rt. 122, one mile south of Hales Ford Bridge, three area home layouts will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These will include the residences of Herbert Cosby with an HO scale display, Steve Holic with an O and standard gauge display and Ken Salley with an HO and Z-Scale display. Directions to the homes will be available at the church.

Four functional train layouts, including a large setup operated by the Lynchburg N-Scale Modular Club, will be on display at Trinity Church. There also will be other activities at the church, such as videos of model and full-scale trains, scenery making demonstrations, discussions by railroad consultant Dave Phelps and a sale of model railroading items.

Trinity's Youth Group will sell breakfast sandwiches, lunch and snacks, with proceeds going to the Charity Chug and an upcoming mission trip. Door prizes will be awarded at the event and children can take home a free train whistle while supplies last.

The Charity Chug benefits Lake Christian Ministries' A Child's Christmas Program, which provides toys and clothing for children in need. Donations to the program will be accepted at the church and each home.

Lake Christian Ministries is a 501 (c)(3) tax exempt organization that has served hundreds of families in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties since 1992, services provided by a core of 200 volunteers and supported by businesses, organizations, churches and concerned individuals in the community. LCM has no paid staff. LCM first opened its door in September, 1992, as a satellite facility of Bedford Christian Ministries supported by four local churches, Bethlehem United Methodist, Resurrection Catholic, Morgan's Baptist and Trinity Ecumenical Parish.

For more information on the Charity Chug, contact Rod Savage at 855-0910, Dave Phelps at 420-5806, or Jerry Hale at 420-0900.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.