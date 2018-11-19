Potatoes, Affectionately Called, Papas

× Expand Jennifer Fenrich

November winds and icy rains conjure images of thick soups, simmering crockpots, and baked one-pot meals. Numerous cookbooks and websites provide a bountiful selection of recipes to try.

Potatoes are a staple for many such recipes and the fifth most important crop worldwide. Recently returning from Peru, I learned that the highlands of Peru, east of Cusco, the seventh largest city in Peru, are known for growing potatoes or papas as they are called. Responsible for one of the seed banks in the world, over one thousand three hundred varieties of potatoes are harvested annually, in this area.

However, climate change impacts the potato’s future in Peru. Some varieties cannot grow at the altitude they have traditionally grown and therefore the people in the region need to plant and harvest at higher elevations. Much research and analysis of this critical situation is currently taking place.

Nutritious in value, potatoes are an excellent source of Vitamin C and good source of Vitamin B6 and potassium – even more than a banana!

Thus, gather around the table this holiday season with family and friends. Give thanks for the many blessings and … savor the potatoes, however they are presented.

Bon appétit or in Spanish, they’d say, “buen provecho.”

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.