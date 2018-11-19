Stay Trendy Anywhere with New Business Good Poppy Boutique

× Expand Julie Mayer Good Poppy's pop-up in The Roanoker office.

Good Poppy Boutique, an online women’s boutique, launched in September. Maryglenn Blanks, born and raised in Roanoke, dreamed it up in July and decided to go for it. She’s a huge online shopper and was always disappointed when she couldn’t find what she wanted.

The Roanoker office had the privilege of hosting Good Poppy’s first pop-up shop. It’s easy to feel the time and effort that is exhausted choosing each item. Blanks clearly loves what she does and makes the shopping experience fun. “I've really enjoyed connecting to others … I've also had a great time buying the pieces!”

Julie Mayer Good Poppy Boutique owner Maryglenn Blanks

Good Poppy is on a mission to “make it easier for women who don’t have time to shop to be able to see it doesn’t have to be expensive or time consuming to be trendy.”

She picks the clothes that she wants to wear. After lots of research to find vendors, she has many to choose from – Doe & Rae, My Stary and Jodifl, to name a few. “I wanted to start something where women could find clothes that are comfortable, trendy and affordable,” says Blanks.

Good Poppy is a name honoring family members that will always stay with her. Good was her grandmother’s maiden name and her godfather’s name was Poppy. “It was meant to be.”

As of right now, Blanks plans to keep Good Poppy primarily online. “Online traffic has been great. Social media has had a huge influence in these first few weeks, and I'm learning how to gain exposure all the time.”

Julie Mayer The Roanoker team shows off a few of their Good Poppy boutique finds.

With two small daughters, a son on the way and a full-time job, she has her hands full. Based out of Roanoke, it’s easy to host pop-ups wherever there’s interest. She’s hoping one day that could change.

She’s currently a one-woman show, and her basement is a beautiful chaos of clothing she packages and personally sends to her customers. “Everything comes straight from the ‘warehouse in my basement! All of my shipping bags are hot pink with a Good Poppy Boutique sticker on the front. Everyone could use some hot pink mail sometimes!”

Good Poppy Boutique is open at www.goodpoppy.com.