Children's Trust Announces New Executive Director

Children's Trust, a leading advocate for the welfare of children and families in the Roanoke Valley, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shawna Franklin as the organization's new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2023.

Courtesy of Children's Trust Shawna Franklin as the new Executive Director of Children's Trust, effective November 1, 2023.

As a cornerstone in the community, Children's Trust is committed to coordinating services that enhance the lives of area children and families. Children’s Trust is one agency that is comprised of five programs: Children First, Healthy Families Roanoke Valley, Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network, Children’s Advocacy Center, and CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates. Through these programs the organization focuses on raising awareness about child abuse, providing educational support for families, creating a safe environment for abuse investigations and tirelessly advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children.

Shawna joined Children's Trust in 2015, as a Forensic Interviewer and has been serving as the Interim Executive Director since May 2023. With a deep commitment to community welfare and a history of successful leadership, Shawna is poised to lead Children's Trust into its next chapter of growth and impact.

"We are delighted to appoint Shawna Franklin to this position. Her experience and dedication to our mission make her the ideal leader to guide us in our ongoing efforts to create a safer and healthier environment for children and families," said Janet Crawford, Chair of the Children’s Trust Board of Directors.

Children's Trust has a longstanding tradition of making a positive impact in the community. The organization's multifaceted approach to child welfare involves collaboration with various stakeholders, including local agencies, law enforcement and educational institutions.

"I am honored to be a part of Children's Trust, an organization that plays a crucial role in fostering a supportive and safe community for our children. I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside our dedicated team and community partners to further our mission," said Shawna Franklin, Children’s Trust Executive Director.

For more information about Children's Trust and its mission, please visit www.roact.org. Please see the headshot below for use.