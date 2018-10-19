CHIP and United Healthcare Team Up for Roanoke

× Expand Courtesy of UnitedHealthcare

Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with a gala at the Corinthian Ballroom, presented by United Healthcare, to support hundreds of low-income families in Roanoke in overcoming barriers to good health. UnitedHealthcare presented the CHIP gala as part of their partnership between to address health disparities in Roanoke together.

Dr. Steve Cha, current chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Community & State, and prior Director in Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) and CMO of the Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services (CMCS), spoke about utilizing services to ensure children have access to needed medical services and assist with chronic conditions, to provide development education, kindergarten preparation and regular child assessment and monitoring.

“This partnership between UnitedHealthcare and CHIP is a great example of different entities working together to address health disparities, and particularly given the Commonwealth’s focus on social determinants of health,” says Cha. “By bringing together education, food and health care, we can improve the health and lives of those we serve together.”

× Expand Courtesy of UnitedHealthcare

Roanoke City has one of the highest rates of poverty and ranks near the bottom (117 out of 133) in both poor health outcomes and health behaviors. Across the county, UnitedHealthcare covers over 6.7 million Medicaid individuals. United Healthcare believes organizations like CHIP are critical community partners if they are to be successful in helping their members lead healthier lives.

United Healthcare raised funds to support one year’s worth of case management services for 30 children. These every day services ensure children have access to needed medical services and assist with chronic conditions, to provide development education, kindergarten preparation and regular child assessment and monitoring. Partnering to address health disparities benefits the community by enhancing birth outcomes, child health outcomes, creating a healthier workforce, lowering absenteeism in our schools and reducing recidivism rates for children in elementary school. All of these factors create economic benefits, lower the cost of health care and enhance the quality of life for all children from low-income families.

“Kids with diabetes need more than an insulin prescription; they also need stable housing with a refrigerator for that insulin. Kids with asthma need more than a doctor’s appointment; they also need transportation to get to that appointment. Moms with depression need more than their OB-GYN; they need mental health services to keep themselves and their baby healthy,” says Cha. “The health care system alone can’t help Virginians be healthy … UnitedHealthcare and CHIP [partnering] can do things together that are not possible when done separately.”

Learn more about CHIP, and how to help our community, at chiprv.org.