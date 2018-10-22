LewisGale Gets New CEO

× Expand Courtesy Lewis-Gale Regional Health System Lance Jones, new CEO and market president of Lewis-Gale Regional Health System

LewisGale Regional Health System in Salem has a new CEO and market president, New Zealand native Lance Jones. The appointment of the 18-year-veteran is effective December 1. Lewis-Gale is an HCA health care organization.

Jones has most recently been CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Sterling. He served there beginning in January 2017 and was instrumental in developing the growth of the Women’s Epicenter, which is but one of 40 in the world.

"Lance has a history of developing a strong culture," says Tim McManus, president of HCA's Capital Division. "These results can be seen through the marked improvement in both employee and physician satisfaction and engagement during his tenure at StoneSprings."

Jones was a rehabilitation services professional and chief operating officer and CEO for hospitals in New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee in the past. He became CEO of Coliseum Medical Centers in Georgia in 2013. Coliseum is a 310-bed health system, which accomplished a number of operational and service line goals (including the launch of a Graduate Medical Education program, MFM telemedicine and certifications for chest pain and stroke centers) during his tenure.

He is a graduate in physiology and physical therapy at the University of Otago in New Zealand and has a master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

He replaces Brian Bumgardner, who retired in June after serving since mid-November 2016.

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).