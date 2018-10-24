Transitioning to Fall - Keep It Simple

Transitioning to Autumn is easy when you keep it simple.

A welcoming front entrance…

Pumpkins by the door or a scarecrow and hay bales…

Table runners or placemats make any table say, Fall is here!

Visits to local fall festivals provide plenty or home decorating ideas and goodies for purchase to add to your fall collection.

Last weekend I attended the fall festival at Joe’s Trees known as Farm Festival. Hayrides carried visitors to the pumpkin patch, located in the back fields behind the Christmas trees. Music by Kites, a husband and wife duo from Corbin, Kentucky, harmonized so beautifully beneath a blue tent. Roasted kettle corn, barbeque and hot chocolate kept us warm despite the northern winds. Connect with Crochet sold several hats as evident by visitors sporting their new purchases, especially the unique pumpkin-topped knitted hats, festive for the season.

Finally, old-timey crafts demonstrated blacksmithing and apple butter making. If you missed this sweet festival, click out the following to obtain a listing of fall festivals.

How you choose to decorate, make it your own, unique style. Keep it simple and it’ll turn out just fine!

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.