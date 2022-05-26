Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center Opens in June

Green for Life Environmental announces the opening of Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center.

× Expand Courtesy Botetourt County Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center

Green for Life (GFL) Environmental will open its Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center to the public on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Located at 2045 Lee Highway in Cloverdale the facility will be the second of its kind in Botetourt County.

Developed through a partnership with the County, GFL will operate its Cloverdale facility Monday through Friday from 7am-4pm.

As you enter the site, a GFL attendant will direct you on how to dispose of your refuse (look for the workers in vests). Recycling will also be accepted at the center. Rates to be charged for disposal of waste material at GFL / County Waste Transfer Station and Convenience Centers shall be as follows:

$65 per ton, for under 2,000 lbs. then prorated at $65.00 per ton, greater than 1 ton, for any residential, construction and/or industrial waste.

$10 per pickup truck load, if less than 500 pounds to be disposed.

$5 per passenger carload, if less than 80 pounds to be disposed.

$3 per passenger car tire.

$10 per truck and tractor tire.

$5.25 per each appliances/white goods

$22.00 per month for curbside trash collection – Please contact the waste hauler in your area .

. RECYCLING WILL BE FREE

GFL will accept major credit cards and checks for payment; cash will not be accepted. For information contact GFL at 540-992-6000 or by visiting their website.

The Botetourt County Convenience Center located at 259 Landfill Rd. will remain open to customers Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8am-5pm and on Wednesday and Saturday 8am-noon.

For information about solid waste and recycling in Botetourt County, visit at www.botetourtva.gov.

About Botetourt County:

Botetourt County (Pop. 33,494) is a 546 sq. mile community in Southwestern Virginia. The rural community is in the southwestern portion of the state in the scenic Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Strategically located on Interstate 81, and just 20 miles south of Interstate 64, Botetourt County is accessible to the markets of the Mid-West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the entire Eastern Seaboard. Botetourt County has a five-member elected Board of Supervisors which oversees most of the county’s government-related operations. In addition, Botetourt County has a complete administrative staff that works under the direction of a County Administrator who is hired by the Board of Supervisors to run day-to-day operations. Botetourt County is a sought-after locality for residents, businesses, and entrepreneurs.