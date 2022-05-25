Input Needed for Envision Botetourt 2040 Plan

Botetourt County is seeking input from the community to update our comprehensive plan. Envision Botetourt 2040 is the most important document for guiding future land development, growth, and policy in the county. The Comprehensive Plan sets goals for a variety of planning areas, including transportation, economic development, housing, and future land use, forming the building blocks for enhanced quality of life.

The plan’s content and success depend on engagement with the community, County staff and elected officials. Put simply, this is your plan, and we want you to get involved. There are a series of surveys that are open through June 3, 2022 for public input. The surveys focus on:

Recreation

Community Facilities

Transportation

Housing

Future Land Use

Visit www.botetourtva.gov/comprehensiveplan or click here to join the conversation. The survey is available for users utilizing a desktop or mobile device. Questions? Contact our planning department at planning@botetourtva.gov or call (540)928-2080. If you are unable to access the survey online, please visit one of our library branches for assistance.

About Botetourt County:

Botetourt County (Pop. 33,494) is a 546 sq. mile community in Southwestern Virginia. The rural community is in the southwestern portion of the state in the scenic Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Strategically located on Interstate 81, and just 20 miles south of Interstate 64, Botetourt County is accessible to the markets of the Mid-West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the entire Eastern Seaboard. Botetourt County has a five-member elected Board of Supervisors which oversees most of the county’s government-related operations. In addition, Botetourt County has a complete administrative staff that works under the direction of a County Administrator who is hired by the Board of Supervisors to run day-to-day operations.