Comedian Jim Gaffigan Announces New Dates for His Barely Alive Tour

Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced new dates for his 2023/2024 BARELY ALIVE TOUR, with additional dates to be announced soon. The new dates may be found below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10am (local time) with presale beginning Wednesday, February 28th at 10am (local time/code: ALIVE) at JimGaffigan.com.

JIM GAFFIGAN: BARELY ALIVE TOUR:

Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7pm Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7pm Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7pm Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7pm Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8 pm Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7pm Hershey, PA Giant Center

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7pm Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7pm Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

Gaffigan is a top ten comedian according to Forbes’ most recent comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar’s 2022 list. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, this year on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, ‘his best yet.”

In 2021 Gaffigan released his 9th special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Gaffigan can currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, and stars as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also co-star Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix’s Unfrosted, and co-stars in Susie Searches which premiered at TIFF last year and in theaters this summer. Also premiering this summer, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max’s Full Circle, a limited series from Steve Soderbergh and Ed Solomon which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.” Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.

Gaffigan also had two films recently in which he debuted as the lead. The comedic film Being Frank, and American Dreamer, a dark thriller which was the grand finale of 2019 for Jim and features him as a ride share driver who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer.

Gaffigan can also currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in IFC Films Tesla, as well as opposite Josh Hartnett in Saban Films’ Most Wanted.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob’s Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won 3 Emmys. In 2018 Jim served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children.

For more info on the tour, go to: jimgaffigan.com/tour-dates.

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Thursday, September 19, 2024 | Location: Berglund Center

Event Time: 7 PM

Tickets: $149.75, $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, $39.75

