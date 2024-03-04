Virginia Western Corporate Training Workshops Help Employers Provide for Professionals’ Growth

All are one-day, high-engagement sessions.

In today’s employment climate, workers are increasingly vocal about their desire to be valued in their work. Organizations can invest in employees by giving them resources through corporate training – but to be effective, this training must be relevant and applicable to their daily lives. Virginia Western Community College has designed a new, high-impact workshop series tailored to workplace needs in 2024.

Topics range from how to become a leader in helping navigate organizational change, to overcoming compassion fatigue for health care professionals. Of particular note is a three-part series focusing on mental wellness in the workplace.

“These workshops are all one-day, high-engagement sessions, with tools and methods for participants to take back and immediately implement,” said Regina Cook, who is corporate training lead, workforce development specialist, and organizational development strategist at Virginia Western.

Each workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is held at the Natural Science Center on Virginia Western’s campus, near the two-acre Community Arboretum. Coffee, snack and lunch are all included, with free parking provided.

Sessions cover needs that Virginia Western’s Corporate Training have worked with community partners to identify. Workshops offered this year will include:

AI & The Workplace: Hands-On Horizons

Balancing Act: Mental Wellness in the Workplace

Change Makers: Change Leadership & Organizational Agility

Compassion Fatigue: Remaining Connected to Your Patients

Continuity of Operational Processes (COOP)

Critical Thinking for Manufacturers

Mental Health Matters: Mental Wellness in the Workplace

Perspective v. Perception: Re-Engineering Workplace Communication

The Emotionally Intelligent Workplace: Mental Wellness in the Workplace

Cook noted that these are designed to meet a wide range of workplaces beyond the corporate world. “Government agencies and other organizations, nonprofits – all are welcome,” Cook said. “These workshops will give strategies for members of many sectors to thrive amid today’s challenges.”

Participants may enroll now for workshops that begin March 20 with “Balancing Act,” the first part of the mental wellness series. For more information about these workshops or other workforce development trainings, email Regina Cook at rcook@virginiawestern.edu, or call her at (540) 857-6243 (office) or (540) 205-4723 (cell).

