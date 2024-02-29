Roanoke College Unveils Master of Education Program

× Expand Roanoke College

For more than 30 years, the professors in Roanoke College’s Education Department have been training and preparing students to enter the teaching profession. Their efforts, in partnership with the region’s school divisions, have produced approximately 1,000 teachers and educational professionals.

The department has established itself as a respected and trustworthy member of the professional network for education, with faculty that offer years of teaching experience at all levels of education.

"Building on our strong relationships with regional schools, Roanoke is offering a new Master of Education to give teachers and others interested in education a high-quality opportunity to transform the education landscape,” said Lisa Stoneman, M.Ed. program coordinator.

Roanoke’s inventive graduate offering, Master of Education: Educational Inquiry, is ready to launch this fall 2024, pending approval from The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The new program is Roanoke’s second graduate degree.

The new degree brings together theory, empirical research, community outreach, innovative pedagogies and a capstone research project to empower educators to be leaders and create positive change in their communities.

The study of education is often narrowly focused on what happens inside a conventional classroom and school building. However, Roanoke College’s master’s program adopts a broader perspective to provide foundational knowledge to individuals interested in furthering their careers as practicing teachers and education advocates. Those careers could be in the public K-12 arena, nonprofit fields, workplace training and micro-credentialing, law and public policy, private forms of schooling and more. The master’s program also benefits recent college graduates by deepening their knowledge of education. It offers a rich intellectual foundation and practical preparation for individuals aiming to pursue higher degrees in education and the social sciences.

New students will be accepted on an ongoing basis. The Master of Education is open to students holding a bachelor’s degree in any major. Roanoke graduates with at least a 3.0 GPA and one academic reference are guaranteed admission. Courses are collaborative and in-person. Classes generally run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the schedule of working professionals.

Ten credits are required and can be completed by taking two courses at a time over a full year (summer included). The program can be completed over a two-year period with students taking one class at a time. Courses can provide recertification points for Virginia teachers.

"In addition to the outstanding faculty, a unique strength of this program will be the diversity of the students, with teachers and professionals in adjacent fields," Kathy Wolfe, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college, said.

For more details on the program, contact associate professor and M.Ed. program coordinator Lisa Stoneman at stoneman@roanoke.edu. To begin an application for the Master of Education, click here.

Roanoke College

Located in Salem, Virginia, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke College is an independent, four-year liberal arts college that has served students since 1842. Its campus is devoted to providing essential learning and leadership through innovative academic programs and transformative educational experiences that give students the mettle, mindset, and empathy to pursue lives of purpose, build meaningful careers, and meet society’s most pressing needs. Roanoke.edu