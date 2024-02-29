Virginia Transformer Corporation: Powering Lives and Empowering Women

Sponsored Content

× 1 of 3 Expand Virginia Transformer Corporation Left to right: Lakisha Craghead, Nichole Carter, Jennifer Privett, Nancy Wardell and Darlene Kingery × 2 of 3 Expand Virginia Transformer Corporation Jennifer Privett: "It motivates me. It exercises my brain." × 3 of 3 Expand Virginia Transformer Corporation Lakisha Craghead: "I have good benefits and good pay every week." Prev Next

Transformers help power our lives by keeping the US electric grid working reliably and helping to enable U.S. jobs via an increase in manufacturing. Transformers make everyday life possible. What is a transformer? In simple terms, a transformer transfers electric energy from one alternating-current circuit to one or more other circuits, either increasing or reducing the voltage.

Virginia Transformer Corporation Nichole Carter: "It's such an interesting place to work and get to know other people from different countries right here in our little town."

The largest U.S.-owned producer of electrical transformers in North America is based right here in Roanoke, at the Virginia Transformer Corporation (VTC) manufacturing facility as well as its sister operation in Troutville. The workers at both plants take great pride in playing a key part of keeping your cell phone data, your home electricity, and likely the company where you work at operating reliably because of their work making the best transformers in the industry. Many of the workers at Virginia Transformer’s operations are women and the company is proud to have them and salute their valuable contribution to VTC’s success.

Who is VTC?

VTC has a long, 50+ year history in custom-design and construction of power transformers. As the largest American-owned producer of transformers in North America, Virginia Transformer has six North American facilities that produce custom-engineered power electrical transformers for a variety of applications in utility, renewable energy, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, and export markets. Known for their superior production quality and outstanding customer service, VTC is an industry leader and an employer of choice.

VTC’s most valuable asset is their people.

Women at VTC

VTC is continuously growing in every aspect, and its women employees are helping to make it possible. At VTC, there are 530 employees in plant operations and of those, 8% are women. The female workforce is important to each part of the plant’s manufacturing process. From production assembly, material handling, testing, and welding to shipping, purchasing, payroll, human resources, and administration, women have a key role from the start to finish. VTC appreciates its female employees, who in turn are proud to work in important manufacturing jobs.

Virginia Transformer Corporation Nancy Wardell: "Every day is something different. You never stop learning."

Jennifer Privett, a parts assistant coordinator, says, “working here helps me learn new skills. It measures my capabilities as a human being, not just as a woman. It is very interesting to learn how transformers are built. Every day is a learning process, even though I’ve been here for five years. It motivates me. It exercises my brain.”

VTC attributes its success in attracting and retaining employees, both men and women, in part to their advanced training program. Utilizing VTC’s guiding principles of professionalism, fairness, ownership, honesty, and hard work the training is a central aspect that yields impressive results. These principles create an excellent workforce in the power transformer industry. For some women employees, this may be their first manufacturing position. VTC is there for them with a thorough training program. All new employees receive two full weeks of training to begin and then specific training on an ongoing basis.

Employees thrive in VTC because the facility invests in their employees. They take pride in their work, in being team players, and being part of an innovative and proactive workforce that values their contributions.

Nancy Wardell, who works with core stacking by stacking equipment to construct the transformer’s core frame, says that her favorite part about working at VTC is the ability to advance in your job. “There are so many different departments and it’s all a new learning experience. Every day is something different. You never stop learning.”

Darline Kingery, a final assembly administrator assistant, agrees, “my favorite part about working at VTC is that there are a lot of challenges that are fun to meet. I’ve worked at a few different departments. You work with a lot of different people and learn from them.”

Rewards and Recognition

Another guiding principle at VTC is “rewards and recognition.” Fun social activities are built into their culture, giving all employees – and their families – a chance to unwind and get to know each other. These include company picnics, holiday luncheons, craft and painting contests, and sporting events such as a recent family outing to ice skate at Berglund Center. Employees were provided free entry and skates for a private ice-skating session with their entire families. These events provide a valuable opportunity to learn about and from each other.

Virginia Transformer Corporation Darlene Kingery: "My favorite part about working at VTC is that there are a lot of challenges that are fun to meet."

Nichole Carter, a quality technician, speaks to this, “I really enjoy the diversity here. We have so many walks of life that work here. We have people from Poland, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bosnia. It’s such an interesting place to work and get to know other people from different countries right here in our little town. That’s a fun aspect of the job.”

Because they are a large manufacturing facility, Virginia Transformer is always hiring. They currently have openings. Their pay scale is competitive, and they offer a shift premium that is above market. Overtime is available in order to stay on schedule. All positions are full time. The company offers many benefits including flexible savings accounts, family medical care benefits, and 401K. The plant’s location is accessible to many people from the areas of Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Troutville, and Bedford.

Lakisha Craghead, who works with core stacking, states her favorite features of her job, “I have good benefits and good pay every week. I get to work with different people and handle different things. I joined because it’s a new environment and I get to learn new things.”

With their competitive options of location, benefits, and hourly pay, VTC is a great place to make a career, to grow, and to have the opportunity for promotion within the dynamic company.

VTC Proud

Employees are proud to work for VTC, a company that has been in business for more than fifty years and is an integral component of U.S. manufacturing. With unmatched growth potential, the company truly looks to create a wider family approach to its employees and their individual families. For more information, check out https://www.vatransformer.com/ .

Virginia Transformer

220 Glade View Drive, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

Main Office: (540) 345-9892 | Fax: (540) 342-7694 | Service Contacts: (800) 882-3944

U.S. Sales: sales@vatransformer.com

vatransformer.com