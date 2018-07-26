Connect with the Outdoors - Roanoke Outside

× Expand Sam Dean Photography

All around you, the Roanoke Valley and nearby areas, provide a playground at your fingertips. Visitors, Roanoke Natives, and Newcomers alike, all agree on the natural beauty our Valley offers. The mountains, rivers and streams, lakes, sunrises and sunsets, to the foggy mornings and misty mountain rains, beckon us to explore and come closer to nature.

What outside activity do we choose with so many options? Where can we go to find other like-minded adventurers in the venture we seek, especially if we’re new to the area?

Check out the following source.

Roanoke Outside is a great resource to dig into, literally. Originally created by the Roanoke Regional Partnership to promote the Roanoke Valley as a great outdoor community, Roanoke Outside is now its own charitable entity. Its mission is to “make outdoor activity and environmental stewardship a core component of our community’s lifestyle by promoting a ‘conservation through recreation’ philosophy.” Conservation, recreation, stewardship, the outdoors – buzz words in our society today and with good reason. Being active outdoors and being in tune with nature is a win-win situation, both physically and mentally. Who doesn’t feel more energized or upbeat after a walk or hike outdoors?

Searching for a guide to help you on your next adventure? Looking for a group to join? Want to create your own adventure by land or water? Check out their site. According to Pete Eshelman, Director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, “a more robust version of our Create an Adventure will be launching in the new few weeks. It will provide geotargeted results, option to include nearby events and will generate” a sharable online pfd.

Yet the organization, says Pete, “is much more than connecting people with the outdoors. Our focus is improving access and user friendliness of the outdoor infrastructure.” The organization built the Kayak Launch at the Bridges. Currently three additional projects consist of creating “water access points on the James and Jackson Rivers, and Smith Mountain Lake – thus, building an even better outdoor community.”

Go Out and Explore.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.