Insanely Simple Summer Snacks

Summertime and the livin’ is easy until “Uh oh!” Company’s coming and you don’t have a clue about what you are going to serve them. Fortunately we have lots of convenient local resources to fill up our pantry with foods that are party ready.

Shopping local helps me keep my pantry full of treats that can be prepared at a moment’s notice. Jamisons’ Orchard Farm Market on Grandin Road Extension is one of my favorites. Here’s a few of the snacks they always have on hand:

Cucumber Dill Dip Mix is so easy to mix with sour cream to serve with crudités or potato chips.

Party snack mixes. The Fiesta Sunshine Snack Mix is made up of roasted peanuts, honey mustard pretzel sticks, pumpkin seeds, cashews and other goodies tossed in barbecue seasoning. The Nutty Crunch Snack Mix is a fun combination of toffee peanuts, smoke flavored almonds, roasted cashews, honey roasted sesame sticks, season rye bagel chips and roasted peanuts.

Jamisons’ Peach Jalapeno Jam is another treat I keep in my pantry to serve with flatbread crackers smeared with whipped cream cheese and topped with a dollop of the jam. Easy peasey!

Tinnell’s Finer Foods on Crystal Spring Avenue is another favorite. Their store is filled with filled with prepared foods that are perfect for impromptu menus:

The little biscuits that they make ham biscuits out of are delightful. Just ask for a package (sold by the dozen). I put their delicious pork barbeque (heated) and creamy Cole slaw (just like Grandma used to make) on the little rolls with some of the barbeque sauce that’s included with the barbeque.

Wine that’s always chilled (hard cider too!) – Prosecco, rosé, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and champagne. Rett Ward, Tinnell’s owner is always s happy to help with red wine selections also. Let’s get this party started!

Tempting selection of cheeses. Saint Angel Triple Crème cheese has similar taste and texture to Brie but it’s even richer and creamier. Bread Craft baguette slices brushed with melted butter and toasted, a drizzle of honey or a dollop of blackberry jam are the perfect accompaniments to Saint Angel. Serve with salted mixed nuts or Marcona almonds.

Kneadful Things cheese wafers.

Pimiento cheese – a Roanoke tradition.

Smithfield ham biscuits. Spread Tinnell’s spicy pimiento cheese on their ham biscuits!

Simply Cheddar is an all natural cheese ball made of extra sharp cheddar cheeses without using cream cheese or processed cheeses. Made in Waynesboro! Fresh onion and a small amount of red pepper flakes are added for spice. It is surrounded by freshly chopped pecans. Store in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks but the best storage is keep frozen until needed and thaw on the counter for 2-3 hours. Simply Cheddar can be frozen up to 6 months.

Shrimp and scallops spiced with Old Bay Seasoning. These shrimp rock with Rémoulade sauce or you may prefer traditional cocktail sauce. Here’s a lovely recipe for Rémoulade sauce from foodandwine.com:

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt

Combine all of the Rémoulade ingredients in a bowl. Stir to combine and place covered in the refrigerator to chill until service. Serve with spiced (Old Bay) shrimp garnished with lemon wedges.

There’s a lot to love about local this summer!

Jamisons’ Orchard Farm Market

5635 Grandin Road Ext

Roanoke, VA 24018

Tinnell’s Finer Foods

2205 Crystal Spring Ave

Roanoke, VA 24014

Kneadful Things:

https://www.facebook.com/Kneadfulthings

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.