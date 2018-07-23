Essential Needs of a Dog

Welcome to the 17th post in our Dog Training blog series. This ongoing series features guest posts by local professional dog trainers and highlights some of the big questions they address to their clients. Today's post was written by Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Dog Training.

× Expand Courtesy Adam Miller

To enjoy a happy and balanced dog and to build a strong and rewarding relationship with your dog, there are specific core needs that must be met daily. It is an owner’s responsibility to ensure that their dog receives 1) exercise, 2) training/discipline and 3) attention/affection every day and in this order.

Many of the issues I come across during private training sessions are because the dog is not getting these three basic needs. In most cases, the dogs I am working with are getting tons of love and affection, just a little bit of training with few rules or boundaries and not nearly enough exercise to meet the dog’s energy levels. In this type of environment, the dog will learn to be spoiled, disrespectful and demanding, have poor impulse control, bad manners and lack social skills and be destructive, unruly and hard to manage. Being a dog owner is a 24/7 job and it is imperative that these needs are met daily. It requires time and dedication, but the payoff of having a polite, balanced dog more than outweighs the efforts involved.

The first essential need of a dog is EXERCISE. Though each dog’s specific exercise requirements differ due to breed, age, health, weight or personality, it is crucial to drain your dog’s energy level each day. Pent up energy is the cause of many unruly and disruptive behaviors and many of my client’s issues with their dog stems from lack of physical or mental stimulation. A bored dog with excess energy will not, unlike a human being, do the dishes, clean the closet or vacuum the house, but will most likely display destructive behavior such as digging, excessive chewing and unmanageable conduct. Find activities that you and your dog can enjoy together and can be used to manage and deplete your dog’s excess energy–take a long walk, play fetch with your dog, take your dog for a swim, take your dog for a bike ride, use a treadmill, play indoor appropriate games, for example. As I always say, “A tired dog makes for a happy owner.”

The second essential need of a dog is TRAINING and DISCIPLINE. It is important to teach your dog basic obedience commands and to set rules, boundaries and limits for your dog and be consistent in implementing them. Dogs thrive on routines and feel more comfortable and content when they know what is allowed or not allowed and what is expected from the dog. If you do not set up rules, boundaries and limits, your dog may view you as a playmate or follower, instead of a leader, and this can result in dominant or disorderly conduct. Make a point each day to utilize the obedience commands your dog knows and to be steadfast with all the rules that you decide to put in place. Dogs are pack-oriented animals and require consistent and confident leadership and guidance. You may find your dog resisting some of the changes, but this is a normal behavior, and the dog is only testing you to see if you really mean what you say. Stay the course and your dog will eventually accept the adjustment.

The third essential need of a dog is AFFECTION and ATTENTION. This is an area in which dogs are typically not lacking. Most dog owners truly enjoy pampering and loving on their dog, which is a wonderful human characteristic, but it is important to give nurturing affection at the appropriate times. Remember, whenever you give your dog love or attention, you will be reinforcing whatever your dog is doing. Dogs need to feel loved, appreciated and welcomed, but make sure that you do not nurture or reward bad behaviors with affection. Many dogs enjoy all the adoring and soft rewards in life without ever having to work for or earn them. A simple sit or wait command before giving your dog a reward or starting a fun activity is making your dog earn the gift–your dog gets everything for free, and I mean everything, so is it too much to ask your dog to sit before you put their leash on or throw the ball? A spoiled and overpampered dog tends to be unruly, entitled and demanding–just like a child.

Keep these essential needs in mind when interacting with your dog and you will be on your way to building a healthy and fulfilling relationship for both of you. If affection alone made the perfect dog, then there would be no bad dogs, but it does not–exercise and discipline along with love and affection create a balanced and happy dog. One of the best ways to easily incorporate all the essential needs of a dog is a proper walk. During a walk, your dog (and you) get exercise and stimulation, your dog has specific rules and guidelines to follow while on leash and your dog can enjoy affection and attention for displaying good behaviors–a good walk with your dog is a win-win-win situation. If you are having problems enjoying a walk with your dog, consult a local professional to help you out. As always, remain calm and confident and be the leader your dog desires.

× Expand Adam Miller

This post was written by Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Training. For more information or to learn how Adam can help with your dog needs, contact him at bigdogcbt@gmail.com.