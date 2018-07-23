× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy of the Berglund Center × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy of the Berglund Center × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy of the Berglund Center × 4 of 4 Expand Courtesy of the Berglund Center Prev Next

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Holiday Tradition, “The Nutcracker,” Returns for 28th Season!

Southwest Virginia Ballet, now celebrating its 28th season, has made the annual production of "The Nutcracker" a holiday tradition for families and visitors to the Roanoke Valley. Featuring a cast of 150 performers that represent over 15 dance schools from the Roanoke Valley and beyond, the ballet continues to delight audiences of all ages year after year. Cast members drawn from the community join SVB’s dancers to bring this story to life with choreography by Pedro Szalay following Terri Post and Elie Lazar, and the traditional music by Tchaikovsky.

“The Nutcracker” is adapted from the story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The beautiful music, lush scenery, and lavish costumes bring the magic to life as Clara’s Christmas tree grows to huge proportions, mice and soldiers battle, and candies and sweets from exotic lands arrive to entertain Clara and her Prince. Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle giant mice, dance with snowflakes, and journey to the Land of the Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy entertains them with exotic dances from around the world.

“The Nutcracker” received a Platinum Award for Best Arts Performance in 2018 by The Roanoker Magazine.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is offering a Christmas in July sale where patrons can enjoy 10% off all tickets until July 31. Use code JULY at TheBerglundCenter.com to take advantage of the savings!

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Saturday, December 8, 2018 – 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, December 9, 2018 – 3pm

Ticket Prices: Child - $15, $20, $25; Adult - $20, $27, $39, $49

VIP Exclusive: $10 - Come see how the magic happens! Catch the ballerinas as they prepare for performance and chat with Clara, Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince. Come up on the big stage and take a peek at show preparations as the cast transforms themselves into soldiers, mice and snowflakes! Get a few dance tips from the artistic director, check out Clara’s sleigh and find out why Mother Ginger is so tall! Join us with your special VIP ticket for an introduction to “backstage” at the Nutcracker. Limited availability at the 2pm and 7pm shows Saturday, December 9th.

