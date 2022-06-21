CROP Hunger Walk Names Feeding SWVA as 2022 Grant Recipient

The Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk has named Feeding Southwest Virginia as its 2022 Grant Recipient.

The CROP Hunger Walk is the heart and "sole" of Roanoke. It is the leading Roanoke Valley walk event that brings together all members of our community young and old, all faiths and walks of life for a common goal: to end hunger, one step at a time!

CROP Hunger leadership team will be volunteering and preparing meals at the CSC on June 22nd from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. We invite media to CSC located at 2328 Melrose Ave, NW Roanoke, VA. during this time.

The Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk named Feeding Southwest Virginia as its 2022 Grant Recipient. The CROP Hunger Walk is a part of Church World Service and a fundraiser that raises awareness of hunger globally and in the communities hosting the Walks. 2022 is the 53rd Annual CROP Hunger Walk nationally; and the 39th annual Roanoke Walk.

The 2022 CROP Hunger Walk will take place on October 9, 2022. With a common purpose of addressing the food insecurity needs of the Roanoke Valley, the Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk is proud to support Feeding SW Virginia in its efforts to distribute food to those in need. Specifically, Feeding SW Virginia has designated the grant award to support their Community Solutions Center (CSC), which opened in 2018. The CSC site holds as a Meal Production Training Program and prepares hundreds of meals daily for children across Roanoke.

CROP Hunger Walks help children and families worldwide - and here in Roanoke Valley- to have food for today while building for a better tomorrow. Local efforts are making a huge difference, and so can you.

To learn more about the cause and to make a donation or sign-up as a walker, visit HERE.