LewisGale Hospital Montgomery Names New Chief Executive Officer

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has hired Lauren Dudley as chief executive officer for the 146-bed medical and surgical facility. Dudley succeeds Alan Fabian who was recently appointed LewisGale Regional Health System market president.

Courtesy of LewisGale Regional Medical Center Lauren Dudley, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery CEO

Dudley is an experienced healthcare executive with over 14 years in the industry. Throughout her career, she has served in a variety of key leadership roles with both large complex and small acute care hospitals within HCA Healthcare. Currently, Dudley serves as chief operating officer for HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where she is credited for leading facility construction projects totaling more than $120 million of capital funding for facility expansion and driving multiple service line technology upgrades.

“Lauren’s had tremendous success streamlining operational efficiencies, service line expansion, and capital improvements within in several HCA Healthcare facilities,” said Alan Fabian. “I’m certain she’ll continue to build on a solid foundation and path forward for LewisGale Hospital Montgomery’s continued growth and success, anchored by industry-leading quality and colleague engagement.”

Dudley is also active in her community. Most recently, she served on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors on the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, Florida. Additionally, she is an alumni of HCA Healthcare’s Executive Development Program and has served as keynote speaker for a variety of healthcare summits.

“It’s an exciting time for both LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and the community with the current expansion of the hospital’s surgery department,” said Dudley. “I’m eager to collaborate with the hospital’s internal and external stakeholders to collectively increase access to high-quality patient care right here in the New River Valley.”

Dudley earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Appalachian State University and her master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina.

About LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

