Blue Ridge Literacy Receives Grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Blue Ridge Literacy has received a generous grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to continue adult English literacy programs.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Blue Ridge Literacy an $8,000 grant to support adult English literacy. This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.

According to Blue Ridge Literacy’s Executive Director, Ahoo Salem, funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will support programming for more than 250 foreign-born adults who participate in BRL’s Leveled English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Class Programs and One-on-One tutoring services. Blue Ridge Literacy offers in-person and online ESOL classes at Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Levels as well as context-specific English and Health Literacy and English and Digital Literacy classes. With a focus on Functional Literacy Skills, BRL’s ESOL class programs provide adult learners with the reading, writing, and English communication skills they need to interact and operate in everyday settings and to make long-term plans so they can improve living conditions for themselves and their families. Blue Ridge Literacy works closely with its community partners to share information about available resources and opportunities in the Roanoke Valley. Addressing the informational gaps of adult learners, many of whom are new to the United States, is an integral part of BRL’s focus on functional literacy skills.

"For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”

About Blue Ridge Literacy

Founded in 1985, Blue Ridge Literacy offers English literacy services to American and foreign-born adults living in the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Franklin, Alleghany, and Craig, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Last year, over 300 adult learners, representing 47 countries, were served through ESOL classes, 1:1 tutoring matches, and citizenship preparation classes. To learn more, please visit www.blueridgeliteracy.org. For questions, call 540-265-9339 or email info@brlit.org.