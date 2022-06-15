Salem Terrace Resident and WWII Vet Turns 100

Salem Terrace at Harrogate recently celebrated the 100th birthday of beloved resident Joe Damiano, a WWII Veteran.

Salem Terrace at Harrogate, a beautiful retirement community located in Salem managed by Friendship, celebrates the 100th birthday of beloved resident Joe Damiano, a WWII Veteran.

Salem Terrace happily celebrated Mr. Damiano’s 100th birthday with a dinner party on the outside patio with his family, friends and residents on June 7th.

“It was so much fun and thank you to everyone who came to my party,” said Mr. Damiano. “Salem Terrace has made this a wonderful home for me.”

Mr. Damiano has been a long-time resident at Salem Terrace for over 10 years. Salem Terrace was established in 2010, and he moved in with his late wife, Alberta, not too long after the grand opening. They had just celebrated their 73rd anniversary before her passing last year.

“Joe is an inspiration to us all,” said Administrator Brent Poff. “He is always wearing a smile and offering words of kindness and appreciation.”

