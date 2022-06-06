Crystal Spring Block Party Celebrates River & Rail's 10-Year Anniversary

The River and Rail Restaurant, Crystal Spring Grocery Co., and the soon- to-open Yard Bull Meats have joined forces to host a tasty, summer celebration in honor of the 10th anniversary of The River and Rail, and a preview of Yard Bull Meats Butcher Shop opening this summer.

Crystal Spring Avenue will be shut down (one-way only, closest to the shops) between 22nd and 23rd streets on Sunday, June 12 from 3-7 p.m. to host a pig roast, oyster roast, vendors and local artisans, wine and beer tents, and live music.

Live music will begin at 4 p.m. featuring the Terry Brown Ascension Project with some of the finest talent in the Roanoke Valley. The group brings a dynamic, innovative sound to their audience offering a unique, intricate blend of jazz, fusion, rhythm and blues, and soul. Lead singer Terry Brown is known for his ability to captivate the audience, delivering on crowd-pleasing favorites for four decades.

Ten years ago, The River and Rail Restaurant opened its doors and changed the way Roanokers felt about the city’s potential for sophisticated dining. Leading by example, the now regional fine-dining staple, inspiring chefs and entrepreneurs to take a chance on Roanoke and its food and beverage scene. A decade later, there are over a dozen noteworthy dining establishments in the city, with a food-lovers destination in nearly every neighborhood.

Tyler Thomas, the current River and Rail executive chef, has big ambitions as he continues pushing the envelope opening the region’s first and only craft butcher shop, Yard Bull Meats. The shop, located directly next to The Rail, is currently under construction with plans to open in summer 2022. Yard Bull is managing the pig roast at this weekend festivities, with assistance from local pig provider Autumn Olive Farms.

“The resurgence of the neighborhood butcher shop is happening across the country, and my goal is to make sure Yard Bull products can rival any big city shop in terms of quality,” says Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats. “Nose-to-tail cooking has brought our collective attention back to the importance of butchery. No great chef can achieve quality preparation without premium sourcing and being intimately involved in the butchery process.”

The Crystal Spring Block Party aspires to become an annual summer staple, showcasing the strengths of this South Roanoke foodie trifecta. Once the butcher shop opens later this summer, the three local food-focused businesses will be a natural draw for locals and out-of-town visitors alike.

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. which opened mid-pandemic in November 2020 is also celebrating their first yea, making it during particularly tough times. Neighbors to both The River and Rail and Yard Bull Meats, the fine foods store and lunch counter has been rapidly growing their catering, online ordering, and wine club during the first half of year two. Chef Matt Lintz is assisting with preparation of side items for the block party, to include braised collard greens, cabbage and root vegetable slow, baked field peas with chow chow, and smoky potato salad. The grocery will be open during the block party from 3-7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $5 in advance, and $10 at the door. Children 10 and under are free, and well- behaved dogs are allowed. Attendees can purchase a half-pound smoked meat platter with four sides, a bucket of oysters, and drink tickets in advance. The event organizers ask that folks purchase food in advance for planning purposes, additional food purchases will be available onsite while supplies last.

Tables and chairs will be available for outdoor dining, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for live music viewing. Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will be open to event guests only for indoor seating, and additional food and beverage options for those not interested in BBQ or oysters.

To learn more about the Crystal Spring Block Party go HERE.

To purchase entry tickets or pre-order food and beverage go HERE.

About The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant is a South Roanoke staple and one of the city’s longest standing fine-dining establishments. River and Rail guests enjoy a Southern, New-American menu consisting of the finest locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients that Virginia has to offer. Chef Tyler Thomas and his seasoned team create an experience for your palette and your senses. Cured meats, butchery, condiments, pickled vegetables, and desserts are all expertly prepared in-house. Learn more at RiverandRailRestaurant.com.

About Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. is located in the former Tinnell’s finer foods where generations of Roanokers came for gourmet food, local specialties, pimento cheese, ham biscuits and other necessities. Our goal is simple – to make your life easier by providing a variety of convenient, healthy and delicious made-to-order and prepared foods. Our kitchen is managed by Matt Lintz, former executive chef of Local Roots Restaurant. Our wine, beer, and grocery items are hand selected by Devon Steiner, former manager at River and Rail restaurant. Learn more at CSGrocery.com.

About Yard Bull Meats

Coming soon to South Roanoke. Yard Bull will provide residents of the valley with the finest local, thoughtfully sourced fresh cuts, mind-bending smoked and cured meats, and all the tools, rubs, sauces, and expert advice you need to become an at-home grill master and meat preparation specialist. Yard Bull Meats is old world butchery with chef-driven innovation. Learn more at YardBullMeats.com.