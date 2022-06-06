"Icons in Concert" Series Announced at Berglund Center

Berglund Center's "Icons in Concert" four-part series showcases tributes of a few of your favorite artists.

Berglund Center is proud to announce the ultimate tribute series to music’s greatest icons in “Icons In Concert”! This 4-part event series will feature tributes to:

Purchase a Ticket Package to all 4 shows and save 15%! Packages go on sale this Wednesday, June 8! Single tickets go on sale next Friday, June 17!

24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute Band is the #1 Bruno Mars tribute show in the country! Their high energy show will have you singing and dancing to all the hits you know and love, like “Uptown Funk,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” and of course “24K Magic.” The members of 24K Magic are world class professional musicians who have worked with the music industry’s best. Together, they deliver the ultimate Bruno Mars concert experience. With flawless vocals, expert musicianship, and tight choreography, you’d think you were watching the real thing. Don’t believe me? Just watch!

The Purple Xperience, Prince Tribute Band is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country since it’s inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011, Purple Xperience has entertained well over 300 thousand fans and has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm section, and Cheap Trick. Lead singer, Marshall Charloff, not only styles the magic of Prince’s talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano. Recently, Marshall Charloff teamed up with the famous jazzman Marcus Anderson (New Power Generation, 3rd Eye Girl sax player) in Raleigh, NC to perform with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra. Marshall recorded with Prince on the album 94 East, (where Marshall plays both, keyboards and bass guitar and Prince is on lead vocals). Pepe Willie, who discovered Marshall, was also responsible for getting Prince’s career up and running. In 2009, Marshall teamed up with Doctor Fink from Prince and the Revolution and Pepe Willie from the band 94 East to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert (On the same bill were Cheap Trick, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and the Georgia Satellites).

Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has awed even the skeptics, selling out nearly 50 venues in the United Kingdom including London’s O2 in December of 2010, the venue where the King of Pop was slated to end his career with a 50-show “This Is It” concert series.

Who’s Bad has earned its name by paying studious attention to Michael Jackson’s every original groove and gravity-defying dance move, boasting over 100 years of professional experience and a team of dancers with resumes that include Broadway productions such as Phantom of the OperaThey’ve shared stages with the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, The Backstreet Boys, The Four Tops, Boys II Men, and hip hop superstar, Pitbull. Captivated fans include LIVENATION’s Anthony Nicolaidis who calls Who’s Bad, “the real deal,” and Michael Jackson’s longtime friend and manager Frank DiLeo who proclaimed after Who’s Bad show in Nashville, TN, “the show was great….Michael would have been proud!”

Material Girls, A Tribute To Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, Shania, & Adele a high energy musical production, backed by studio musicians, that recreate the ladies that topped the pop charts with all #1 hit songs by Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher. Hear songs from Adele's, "Hello" to "Shy Fall," Lady Gaga's, "Born This Way," to "Bad Romance," Cher's, "Believe" to "I Got You Babe," Madonna's, "Like A Virgin" to "Papa Don't Preach," plus so many more. All the songs are done note for note, chord for chord, exactly like the originals. The show features amazing vocals and the incredible looks of Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher. Don't miss The Material Girls!

24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute Band

Concert Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 7:30pm

Ticket Price: $47, $33, $23 | Purchase A Ticket Package For All 4 Shows To Save 15%!: $159, $112, $78

The Purple Xperience, Prince Tribute Band

Concert Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Location: Berglund Performing Arts

Show Time: 7:30pm

Ticket Price: $47, $33, $23 | Purchase A Ticket Package For All 4 Shows To Save 15%!: $159, $112, $78

Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band

Concert Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 7:30pm

Ticket Price: $47, $33, $23 | Purchase A Ticket Package For All 4 Shows To Save 15%! $159, $112, $78

Material Girls, Tribute to Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, Shania, & Adele

Concert Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 7:30pm

Ticket Price: $47, $33, $23 | Purchase A Ticket Package For All 4 Shows To Save 15%!: $159, $112, $78

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, and voted PLATINUM BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE by The Roanoker Magazine. Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, Berglund Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at BerglundCenter.live for more information.